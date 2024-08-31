Capri Sun Fires Back Over Reports Of Packaging Change

Capri Sun is fighting back after what has been a horrendous PR week for the company after a popular food and beverage social media account leaked news that the drink company known for their classic pouch and straw drinks would soon be sold in plastic bottles.

On Wednesday, a post by the Instagram account "snackolator" said that Capri Sun had announced at the NACS (National Association of Convenience Stores) conference that they would be releasing 12 oz. bottles. However, there was no clarification if that meant that the pouches would be gone - something that many fans went berserk about on social media; some even saying they would boycott the company!

That led to Capri Sun releasing a statement yesterday offering clarification and dispelling rumors that the bottles would be replacing the pouches, while also blaming some of their most loyal fans as well for getting so upset about it!

"Don’t believe everything you read on the internet - we’d never disrespect the pouch and they’re here to stay!" the company's Instagram post read as scolding social media for taking the initial announcement out of context.

CAPRI SUN POUCHES ARE HERE TO STAY - BUT BOTTLES ARE COMING TOO

The good news for Capri Sun? They found out that their fans deeply care about their beverage. Like, really care.

The bad news? The company is STILL going to roll out the plastic bottles in 2025, despite the terrible backlash that they received that led to them issuing the clarifying statement.

Regardless, Capri Sun drinkers will be happy to know that they will still have the ability to become extremely frustrated trying to poke the straw into the fruit drink pouch.

So at least there's that.

(By the way - this is me RANTING about the Capri Sun bottles)