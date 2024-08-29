Capri Sun Fans Are Furious Over New Packaging Design

In an unconscionable move, Capri Sun has decided to change their drinks from the classic "pouch" to a Gatorade-like bottle.

And it was in that one move that Capri Sun threw away its entire identity and are now just another one of the many over-saturated drinks in the supermarket refrigerator. And sorry, Capri, but your marketing budget isn't ANYTHING compared to Logan Paul's massively popular Prime drink that comes in the same type of bottle, so you're already losing.

The outrageous announcement was posted on the beverage drink's Instagram page and let's just say the company didn't read the room.

CAPRI SUN GOING TO BOTTLES IS A HORRENDOUS DECISION

"Capri Sun is coming for the adults with new bottles that will be arriving in stores soon!" the post begins before adding that the new bottle products will be available in Fruit Punch, Strawberry Kiwi and Pacific Cooler to start. Each bottle is 12oz and won't need you to have to find the spot to poke the straw in and hope that it doesn't come shooting back at you! Are you excited for these?"

No, Capri, we are not. The happiness in a Capri Sun was overcoming the struggle of trying to poke the straw into the drink in the first place. Hell, I think it helped a whole generation's motor skill development as it tried to maneuver the puncture just right so that it didn't end up going all the way through.

And let's not talk about being in Little League and some kid that said ‘the hell with this’ and turned the whole drink upside down and cheated by poking the fat side of the drink, only to then realize that he couldn't sip it down anymore. Nobody wanted to be that kid on the team.

Based on the delicious beverage drink's Instagram comments, someone may be getting fired.

"Pouch or I riot!" one person wrote. "I'm protesting," wrote another.

While others asked the most important question: Will it still taste the same? As regular beverage drinkers know, there is ALWAYS a difference in taste between bottled products, cans, fountain drinks, or in Capri Sun's case - plastic pouches.

Shame, shame, shame. You have now lost me as a lifelong customer.

