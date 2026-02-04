Canadians Are Mad That Tate McRae Chose A Winner By Backing Team USA In A Winter Olympics Promo

You want drama ahead of the Winter Olympics? How about a pop star appearing to turn her back on her country days before the Opening Ceremony in Italy?

That'll do it.

Canadians aren’t happy with Tate McRae's appearance in a Team USA promo that was released on Tuesday by NBC Sports. The 22-year-old Calgary-born singer has chosen a winner.

She stars in the ad, which also mentions an American cultural event, the Super Bowl, alongside an owl.

How could she do such a thing to her country of origin by siding with Team USA and its obvious winners? That's what some Canadians want to know.

Several of her fellow countrymen she upset took to social media to file their complaints, reports US Weekly.

"Promoting team usa is actually crazy… girl ur from calgary, u grew up going to the saddledome and the stampede, quit pretending ur from the country that was threatening to annex us this time last year," one person wrote.

"Tate McRae, who is from Calgary Alberta, is doing Olympic promos for Team USA… more like ‘Trait McRator’ AMIRITE!" another said.

"Tate mcrae doing a olympic ad for the usa is lame af but also why is a us network even choosing a canadian to endorse them?," one wondered.

"Tate McRae doing a promo for NBC and Team USA for the Olympics and not Canada has me a bit sad but okay."

There's a chance there's more to this than Tate McRae taking a paycheck to promote Team USA. She could be getting out in front of the fact that she'll be rooting for a member of the Team USA hockey team.

Yep. She could have done all this for love. She was seen at a New Jersey Devils game in December after being spotted out on what looked like a date with star Jack Hughes.

Hughes is planning to play in the Olympics for Team USA, despite a recent injury which put his availability to do so in question.

If you can’t turn your back on your country for love and a winner, what can you turn your back on your country for?