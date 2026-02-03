Ice Dancer Phebe Bekker Shares Update On The State Of Olympic Village Beds

The start of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina is just days away. Now, we've got athletes who are already moving into the Olympic Village and offering some boots-on-the-ground reports of what they're finding.

One of these athlete journalists is Great Britain ice dancer Phebe Bekker, and she is giving us an update on the always intriguing Olympic beds.

The public is always fascinated by the Olympic Village. It used to be that we were all fascinated by the McDonald's that they used to have, but now that those are gone, it's all about the "after dark" activities.

Truckloads of condoms have been delivered to the Olympic Village, but at some recent games — in a historic act of mixed-messaging — athletes were also given flimsy beds that were reportedly meant to thwart nighttime rendezvous.

These debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Games and then reappeared at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but what is the bed situation in Milan?

That's where Bekker comes in:

Unless that is the strongest cardboard ever made, that isn't a cardboard bed. Far from it. It sounded wooden to me, which is nice, and, crucially, will not collapse in the heat of the moment.

Or, at least it shouldn't.

And the mattress situation? I'm not going to lie, I'm all about it.

I'm a firm mattress guy because I sleep flat on my back like I'm lying in a casket. I'm not sure of the science behind it, but firm mattresses are ideal for a Nosferatu-esque sleeping position like that.

If only they gave out medals for sawing logs because I'd be the Michael Phelps of catching Z's.

Side-sleepers might be having a heck of a time at these Games, though. Something to watch for. A good night's sleep could be the difference between gold and finishing off the podium.

As for Bekker, she'll probably put journalism aside as she gears up to compete alongside her partner, James Hernandez, in the ice dancing competition, which gets underway on February 6.