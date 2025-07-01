Cameron Brink Gets Spicy For Photoshoot, Kelsey Plum Fixes Fan's Wardrobe & Gen Z Loves The Nuns

A WNBA star bares all, Darren Waller is officially out of retirement and why are all these Gen Z-ers taking vows of silence?

I have returned from my visit to the Great White North.

Not the Canadian Arctic, though — just Illinois and Wisconsin. My husband, our dog Rocky and I took a three-week trip up there to hang out with my in-laws and do some adventuring. And also to drink as much Spotted Cow and eat as many cheese curds as our bodies would allow.

For a few days last week, we drove up to the Apostle Islands to do some hiking, check out the sea caves and let Rocky swim in Lake Superior. If you've never been, I highly recommend checking out this little slice of heaven. I've spent plenty of time around the Great Lakes, and they never disappoint. But the water along the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore was the most perfect turquoise color I've ever seen. It felt like we had hopped a plane to the Caribbean instead of Wisconsin (except it was a cool 55 degrees, and we had no rum).

I'll do a full review of that trip soon on OutKick Outdoors for those who are interested.

In the meantime, let's get to some Nightcaps, shall we? And hey — if you have Friday off for America's birthday, you're already halfway through the week!

The Miami Dolphins Are Already Ruining My Life

We're also exactly halfway through the year. How did that happen? I don't know. It feels like just last week, I was sitting in my living room with a glass of Kroger's most mid-prosecco watching Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper get lit in Times Square.

But here we are: in July. The official start of Q3. Did you know we get football this month? Yessir we do! The Hall of Fame Game — the official kickoff to doing nothing productive on weekends for the rest of the year — will take place on July 31.

Normally, my Dolphins don't let me down until December. But this year, they're getting a head start on things. In case you missed it, they sent Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith up to trip on ayahuasca with Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh.

But don't worry. Chris Grier & Co. had a plan this whole time. And that plan was to pull Pro Bowl tight end turned rapper Darren Waller out of retirement.

Can the 32-year-old still ball? Will the Dolphins pleasantly surprise me this year and finally break the chains of mediocrity? Unlikely. But what I do know is that Waller is going to make some killer rap videos on South Beach. Full of Dominican women with cinnamon tans.

As the great philosopher Will Smith once said, "everyday like a Mardi Gras, everybody party all day" down in Miami. Because they certainly aren't winning football games.

What's Your Deal, Kelsey Plum?

While we're on the Waller train, let's have a chat about his jaded ex-wife, Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum.

Now, I've defended Kelsey in the past. That time everyone dragged her for that "quirky" popcorn-eating video? I stood up for her. When rumors circulated about Waller being an unfaithful husband? I was Team Kelsey. When she told that dude he was "weird" for camping out in front of her hotel for an autograph? I agreed with her.

But, Kelsey, my graciousness only goes so far. And your behavior in this latest viral video is pushing it.

To set the scene, a fan sitting courtside before the Sparks' game against the Chicago Sky on Sunday was wearing a Caitlin Clark T-shirt.

"You can't wear that in the gym," Kelsey said to her — tossing the fan a Sparks T-shirt to wear instead.

After the woman put on the new shirt, Kelsey told her, "Next time, do better."

I don't know, guys, I'm torn on this one. On the one hand, Kelsey seemed playful at first, and it was nice of her to give the fan a free T-shirt. On the other hand, the passive-aggressive "do better" at the end was a little off-putting, and that part didn't feel playful at all.

And I'm especially convinced of this after the All-Star voting results came out on Monday, showing Caitlin as the ninth-best guard in the league, according to the player vote. That's, of course, after she shattered records by receiving a whopping 1.29 MILLION fan votes.

For the record, players don't "rank" other players for their All-Star ballots. They simply had to choose four guards to put on their ballot. That means enough players completely omitted Caitlin that she fell all the way to ninth.

And yes, I know she's been injured, but still.

Jealousy looks ugly on everyone, by the way.

Cameron Brink On Walking Around Naked

We have now reached the portion of Nightcaps where I shamelessly offer a headline that will make all of you fellas click.

On the latest episode of her podcast Straight to Cam, Cameron Brink talked about her recent photo shoot for a new sports and fashion magazine called Players. The photos were spicy, but that didn't bother Cam.

"I'm usually pretty open. Honestly, I feel like I trust the creatives in the room," Cameron said to her guests — which included her mother, Shelly Brink, and her Sparks teammate Dearica Hamby.

The group chatted about the cover photo, which had Cam posing with a long, lit match in her mouth (because cigarettes are bad for you, kids) and wearing an undershirt ubottoned all the way to her trousers.

But don't just take my word for it:

Mama Brink praised the photo for making people "do a double take." And that's when Cameron revealed she was "fully naked" for a portion of the shoot.

"Yeah, I was walking around naked," said Brink, noting, "There was only gays and girls in the room."

She continued: "It wasn’t an issue. But, yeah, I feel like when they have a vision, I like the artistry of it all. I like shooting stuff like that. It's fun."

Honestly, I don't blame her. If I were 14 inches taller and built like Cameron Brink, I'd probably never wear clothes. I'd just force everyone to marvel at me, God's favorite.

NUN Of Your Business

See what I did there? Because we're going to talk about nuns.

Apparently, the latest trend among Gen Z women who don't have jobs is to spend the summer vacationing at Catholic convents and monasteries.

As someone who spent 13 years in Catholic schooling (kindergarten through high school), there are few things that sound less enjoyable to me than praying the rosary every day, reading Latin hymnals and the constant smell of burning incense. But to each her own.

According to this TikToker who lacks even a single shred of charisma, you can simply book a stay at convent for the summer, given that you follow the nuns' rules and maybe take a vow of silence?

"I booked a vow of silence at a Catholic monastery late last year and the booking process is really straightforward," she said. "You just email the nuns, they give you some dates. Overall, they’re really flexible."

Wait, I have questions. Is it cheaper than AirBnB? Do they allow dogs? Is there WiFi?

Miss Personality up there enjoyed her stay so much last summer that she attempted to book her stay this summer, too — only to find out that the monastery was fully booked "for the next three months."

And so, wondering who else is doing this, I scrolled through the comments:

i lived with nuns last summer (they’re Episcopalian). legit the best three months of my life, they are so cool and fun. i worked in their garden and lived in a cottage for free.

brat summer is out, vow of silence summer is IN.

I tried to apply in FEBRUARY to live in an italian monestary with the nuns this summer and they were already fully booked.

I feel the nuns have been expecting us. They knew our last nerve would disappear at some point.

You know what, this is good, actually. I think all the TikTok influencers should go ahead and take a vow of silence.

Let's Read Some Mail

I appreciate everyone reaching out during my vacation to make sure I wasn't dead or fired. Happy to report I'm still hanging on to both my life and my job for the time being — but I am wildly behind on responding to emails.

Let's knock a few out here.

Tom in VA Writes: Who do you think has more God given talent — Tiger Woods, or Jon Daly?

Amber:

I'm going with Jon Daly here. It's one thing to excel at a sport when you dedicate your life to it and get yourself in top physical shape. It's way more impressive to excel at a sport while treating your body like a dumpster in the Wendy's parking lot.

Tyler B Writes: Really sorry about your Pacers... I was rooting for them. Tough break for Haliburton.

Amber:

I'm not ready to talk about this yet. Please allow me to wallow in sadness until football season gives me something else to be sad about.

Rick Writes: I know everyone nowadays is supposed to be a big fan of Pedro Pascal and that he’s supposedly the best actor of all time. Pardon my French, but f*ck that guy.

Amber:

No need to apologize for your French. I actually love Pascal's acting. I really enjoyed The Last of Us, and he was hilarious in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent with Nick Cage. So it pisses me off that he's an insufferable loser in real life.

In case you need more context, read this: Martina Navratilova And J.K. Rowling Are Having None Of Pedro Pascal's Nonsense

Vance Writes: I remember you talking a while back about horror movies. Did you go see the new '28 Years Later' movie? I thought it was great!

Amber:

I have not seen it yet. But while at my mother-in-law's last week, I did watch 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later for the first time. The first one was a little too indie for me (I know… artsy, raw, gritty… blah), but I didn't hate it. The second one was one giant chase scene, and I feel like they dropped the ball on the mom's storyline.

That said, I will eventually see the new one. I'll probably just wait until I can rent it for $3.99 on a streaming service.

Ron W. Writes: We need an update on Rocky. Is he gaining weight?

Amber:

Twist my arm, Ron! There's nothing I love talking about more than my dog.

For those who don't remember, we adopted Rocky (a purebred German Shepherd) in March. He's somewhere around a year old. But when we got him from the rescue, he was severely underweight at 64 pounds with all of his ribs and hip bones sticking out. He also had trauma to his right ear (that's why it doesn't stick up) and some dental problems — likely from trying to chew his way out of his crate at the shelter.

I'm happy to report that after eating tons of healthy food daily and putting in hours and hours of exercise, Rocky is filling out into a big strong boy. He's now 73 pounds and growing. He is the best-natured, friendliest dog I know and is near-perfect in his training. He is extremely attached to my husband and me, has settled in comfortably in our home and lives for our weekend outdoor adventures. We also recently learned he loves to swim.

If you have the means and the opportunity to foster or rescue an animal, I cannot encourage you enough to do so. It breaks my heart to know that someone had just abandoned my sweet boy at a kill shelter. And if I had the space and the money to rescue a dozen more, I'd do it in a heartbeat.

Stuff I Liked

