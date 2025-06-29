Martina Navratilova And J.K. Rowling Are Having None Of Pedro Pascal's Nonsense

The actor, an outspoken advocate of radical gender ideology, accused Rowling of "heinous LOSER behavior."

While Pedro Pascal continues his crusade against J.K. Rowling over her views on radical gender ideology, Martina Navratilova has jumped to the Harry Potter author's defense.

On Wednesday, an online publication called Gayety published an article headlined, "Pedro Pascal Shuts Down Rowling, Defends Trans Rights, and Reflects on Fame at 50." The article referenced the actor's hateful comments toward Rowling after she celebrated the U.K. Supreme Court's ruling on the legal definition of a woman.

Unfazed as usual, Rowling responded to the article on X, writing, "Can't say I feel very shut down, but keep at it, Pedro. God loves a trier."

Navratilova chimed in on Pascal, too: "Another Johnny come lately telling women to STFU."

This feud started back in April when the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom affirmed that the legal definition of "woman" refers to biological women. This ruling effectively banned biological men from using single-sex spaces like women's bathrooms, hospital wards and locker rooms.

Rowling — being the common sense queen that she is — celebrated the landmark decision by posting a photo of herself smoking a cigar on a boat with the caption: "I love it when a plan comes together."

Activist Tariq Ra'ouf criticized Rowling on Instagram, to which Pascal replied (referring to Rowling): "Awful disgusting SHIT is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior."

A few days later, Pascal walked the red carpet at the UK premiere of Marvel’s Thunderbolts wearing a shirt that read: "PROTECT THE DOLLS." In this case, "dolls" refers to men who identify as women.

Pedro Pascal is especially sensitive to the issue as his sibling, Lux, is a trans-identifying male.

In another comment on Instagram, The Last of Us star wrote in defense of transgender individuals, "I can’t think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist."

The right to exist …and also the right to VIP access to women’s spaces, medals in women's sports, pronoun enforcement, rewritten laws and full immunity from criticism, apparently.

Sorry, Pedro. Martina Navratilova and J.K. Rowling aren't having it. And neither are we.