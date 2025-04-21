Unhinged Response To UK’s Gender Ruling Proves The Need To Protect Women's Spaces | Amber Harding

Last week, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom did something radical: it defined the word woman.

Specifically, it ruled that under the Equality Act 2010, the terms "woman" and "sex" refer to biological women and biological sex. In other words, reality.

This should have been a moment of clarity — a long-overdue win for women’s rights and common sense. Instead, it sparked full-blown chaos.

Over the weekend, trans activists staged protests across the UK that looked less like civil rights demonstrations and more like a gender-themed purge night. Statues were defaced, Parliament Square was turned into a public urinal and protesters proudly held signs calling for violence against "TERFs" — including one suggesting J.K. Rowling should be burned at the stake.

You know. For equality.

Trans Activists Throw Wild Temper Tantrum In UK Streets

In case you were wondering what the modern fight for "inclusive rights" looks like in practice, it’s this: grown men in dresses standing outside women’s restrooms, harassing and intimidating the girls and women who simply need to pee in peace.

Yes, really. Videos and eyewitness reports show trans-identifying males loitering near women’s toilets, berating women who dare to question their presence or express discomfort.

Yet we are to believe these people are society's most vulnerable? The ones who are cornering women outside a bathroom and trying to bully them into silence?

And if you don't let them use the women's restroom, they'll just make the whole world their restroom. Trans activist and broadcaster India Willoughby proudly called for a "#PeeForMe" protest, encouraging trans-identifying males to urinate in public as a form of defiance.

Parliament Square quickly became the setting for a piss-soaked tantrum — something real women would never do, by the way.

Then there was the statue of Millicent Fawcett, a suffragist who devoted her life to securing rights for women — the kind with XX chromosomes. Protesters graffitied her statue with the words "FAG RIGHTS," a slogan so incoherent it would almost be funny if it weren’t spray-painted across the legacy of someone who actually fought for equality.

And they didn’t stop there. At least seven statues in Parliament Square were defaced in the name of justice and inclusion.

But sure, tell me again how these activists are the ones who need protection. Tell me again how women expressing discomfort are the real threat.

Far too many men in this movement, regardless of how they identify, believe they’re entitled to intimidate, threaten and humiliate women until they submit.

This behavior isn't brave or revolutionary — it's male entitlement in a cheap wig. And it proves, better than any court ruling ever could, exactly why women need single-sex spaces.

Trans Protesters Aren't Helping Their Cause

Where’s the Left-wing media in all this? Largely silent. Because calling women bigots is easier than standing up to men with spray paint and a full bladder.

Where are the politicians? Some, like Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, have rightly condemned the vandalism, labeling it "disgraceful" and affirming that such criminal damage is "completely unacceptable."

Others, like Maggie Chapman, have come out in full support of the protesters.

All of this, by the way, is happening in the same country where misgendering someone can be treated as a hate crime — where people have actually been arrested for tweets. Yet standing in Parliament Square with a sign calling for J.K. Rowling to be burned alive? Totally fine, apparently.

These lunatics don’t want equality. They want obedience. And they’re willing to shout, threaten, piss and vandalize their way into getting it.