Cameron Brink Gets The Ick, Rachel Zegler Backpedals & Kylie Jenner Has The Pick-Up Lane Buzzing

I cannot thank you all enough.

Last week, I introduced you to my 1-year-old German Shepherd, Rocky, whom my husband and I adopted earlier this month. While we're both experienced dog owners, this is our first time having a GSD. So I asked you, Nightcaps readers, to send me all the advice you had when it comes to giving this very big, very smart, very furry and very energetic boy the best life possible.

Y'all came through with incredible grooming tips, enrichment toys, healthy treat recipes, training games and plenty of pictures and stories of your own pups (my favorite kinds of emails to receive). I've had so much fun trying everything out this week — and let me tell you, using the de-shedding comb (religiously!) every day has worked MIRACLES on the dog hair situation in my house.

Rocky is settling in nicely, and it's safe to say he likes his new home way more than the shelter he was stuck in before.

Yesterday, I took him for his first visit with our primary care vet. He got a glowing bill of health — aside from the fact that he is tremendously underweight, which we already knew when we adopted him. Rocky weighs 65 pounds now, and the vet expects him to be between 80 and 90 when he fills out.

For now, though, he just gets to eat. A LOT. Good thing that's his favorite thing to do.

Meanwhile, my favorite thing to do is to blow off all my other responsibilities while I watch every game of the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. And I imagine many of you have a similar agenda this week.

Tonight I will fill out my bracket and try to determine in which round the Vols will shatter all my hopes and dreams this year. A tradition like no other.

Have thoughts on dogs, the Vols, the NCAA Tournament or life in general? Email me at Amber.Harding@outkick.com.

Before you settle in for those two play-in games this evening, though, we have some important business to attend to. Pop open a St. Paddy's Day hangover beer. It's Nightcaps time!

Cameron Brink Gets The Ick

The Los Angeles Sparks (that's a WNBA team, for those of you who don't follow women's basketball) made waves earlier this month when they advertised open tryouts for an all-male practice squad. While this might seem strange, it's actually quite normal for women's collegiate and pro hoops teams to practice against men.

The male practice squads — typically comprised of guys who played in high school but weren't good enough to make the team in college — can give the elite women's teams some bigger and stronger competition than they'd get from a female team.

It's rare, though, to see a WNBA team hold open tryouts for these positions. The Sparks got such an overwhelming response from this post that they had to stop accepting applications.

The problem, though, is that a lot of the responses on social media weren't serious inquiries. They were just dudes who wanted to get up close and personal with attractive female athletes like Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson and, yes, Cameron Brink.

Trying to let Cam post me up.

Anything to get dunked on by Brink.

Having to sign a waiver to get The Brinks Truck backed into you is diabolical work.

Straight to horny jail, all of you.

Cameron was not amused. During the most recent episode of her Straight 2 Cam podcast, last year's second overall draft pick said she was "icked out" by the idea of random men signing up just to bump bodies with her and her teammates.

"My confession is I'm really icked out by the potential new practice players," Brink said. "Usually, we use [USC] college guys that also do it for the women's team at USC.

"All the comments are, like, 'Let Cameron Brink back me down' or something about Rickea or something about Kelsey, and now I'm just like ... preferably they're gay."

Just in case they're not gay, though, the 6-foot-4 forward said she won't be backing into any of these newly recruited practice squad bros.

"I'm not boxing anyone out," she said. "Lynne [Roberts], our new coach, is going to be screaming at me for not rebounding, but I'm not boxing out anyone."

So, fellas, if you're planning to hop a flight to L.A. for tryouts next month, you'd better be going with the sole intention of helping the Sparks win basketball games. ‘Cuz Cam’s not playing around!

Rachel Zegler Backpedals, Pays Homage To Original Disney Princess

Let's check in on Snow White herself, Rachel Zegler.

Rachel stars in a woke-ified reboot of the 1937 Disney classic, which is set to hit theaters this Friday. When she was first cast for the role back in 2022, the 23-year-old actress threw some shade at the "dated" original.

"I just mean that it’s no longer 1937," she said at the time, adding, "She’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true."

Elsewhere, she commented that some parts of the original film were "weird" and said that the prince "literally stalks" Snow White.

MORE ON THAT HERE: Rachel Zegler Trying To Save 'Snow White' Without Acknowledging Her Faults

Rachel took a lot of heat for disrespecting the original film (and for her anti-Israel, anti-Trump social media posts, but that's a different story). So now she's hoping she can make it up to you by posting a tribute to original Snow White actress Adriana Caselotti.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, Rachel cosplays as Caselotti, who voiced the Disney princess in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

"Just had to pay homage to the original snow white, miss adriana caselotti, to whom i owe everything," she captioned the post.

What a 180! Fans in the comments didn't let her get away with it, though.

But you dissed the film you was in so so much.

So you can pay homage to her ‘looks’ but can’t respect her story, kind of contradicts the whole idea of being a modern feminist perspective to the story, doesn’t it?

Really you want to pay homage to her now. After all the nasty stuff you have been saying about her film. Too little too late in my book.

Welp. Good luck at the box office on Friday, Rachel.

Kylie Jenner Rocks Latex Dress

Kylie Jenner (the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner plastic nepo children) launched a new line of dresses today, and they are… really something. Her clothing brand, Khy, teamed up with a company called Poster Girl to create a collection of skin-tight latex garments that are sure to make your wife the talk of your kid's PTA meeting.

"My favorite thing about this collection is probably the way that it makes me feel. It's our sexiest collection yet," she said in the video posted on her Instagram and TikTok. "We have the best latex, and the reason I fell in love with the Poster Girl dresses is because I love how thin and comfortable their latex is, so it makes me happy."

Listen, Kylie, you can stop lying to us. You will not convince me that a dress made entirely of latex — squeezing your organs within an inch of your life — is "comfortable." I'd imagine it feels about as good as stretching a Magnum condom over your entire body and then walking around in 4-inch stilletos.

You look incredible, though.

When asked where the collection could be worn, she elaborated further on how confident she felt in the pieces.

"I would wear this outfit to the clerb (club)," she said before jokingly adding, "I would wear this outfit to pick up my kids from school. I would take this outfit to take business meetings."

I would not recommend that last one unless you'd like to find out just how quickly you can end up on a call with HR.

I also don't believe for one second that Kylie Jenner herself is waiting for her kiddos in the school pick-up lane.

Actually, hold on. I wouldn't put that past this family at all. Anything for publicity.

Kylie just casually rolls up to elementary school in her condom dress — boobs hanging out everywhere. She's driving a Cybertruck with sister Kim Kardashian sprawled out in the back with a Tesla robot while the mortified children file in and beg their moms just to be normal for one gosh damned second.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Gets Crushed For Posing With Cybertruck

And now for the LAST person you'd want to see in a latex dress…

Rosie O'Donnell Takes In St. Paddy's Day Parade

Rosie O'Donnell up and moved to Ireland after Donald Trump won the election. The miserable old bag just couldn't stand to be a part of the ol' U-S-of-A any longer.

"I was never someone who thought I would move to another country," she said last week, confirming the move. "That's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are."

But, like my German Shepherd, it looks like Rosie is settling into her new home nicely! The 62-year-old attended the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin yesterday and posted a slideshow on TikTok of some of the floats.

You know what? I actually give Rosie O. some credit here. SO many Libs threaten to leave the country when things don't go her way. She's one of the very few who actually stood by her word.

"I miss many things about life there at home, and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."

Whatever you say, Rosie. But I liked you better when you were slinging Koosh Balls into the audience on your daytime talk show.

Stuff I Liked

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m.

Follow me on X / Twitter at @TheAmberHarding or email me at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.