Kim Kardashian Gets Crushed For Posing With Cybertruck

Kim Kardashian has angered the leftist mob.

The SKIMS founder and reality TV star is facing major backlash after doing a sexy photoshoot with a Tesla Cybertruck. The spread for Perfect Magazine shows Kim lying on top of the vehicle in a sultry manner and even snuggling up, half naked, to a Tesla robot.

"I think the big joke of me even doing the shoot with the robot is that I feel like I’m so robotic," she said in her interview for Perfect.

Kim pulled this stunt during a time when left-wing celebrities, media and activists have declared an all-out war against Elon Musk over his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under President Trump's administration.

Kim uploaded these Tesla-loving photos to Instagram, and fans were quick to voice their displeasure in the comments. Let's take a look at the first few gripes on the post:

Never buying SKIMS again. I’m kinda sick to my stomach right now.

You will do literally anything for money won't you?

KKKeeping up with the Third Reich.

Best friends with the dictator's daughter… and it shows.

Don't forget to wipe the orange Cheeto dust off your mouth, Kimberly.

And a whole bunch more like that. You get the idea.

Once upon a time, snooty rich liberals — and that includes Hollywood — loved Elon Musk. They couldn't wait to get their grubby hands on his expensive electric vehicles. He was going to save us all from climate change!

But the Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) got to them. Well, all of them except Kim Kardashian. Kim has long been a fan of Tesla, and she even got pulled over in her Cybertruck on California's Pacific Coast Highway back in November.

Some outlets, like the Daily Beast, have accused Kardashian of "misreading the room" with this latest photoshoot, but that's just silly. Kim knows exactly what she's doing. You can say what you want about her reality show, her fashion stunts or her taste in men, but you can't deny that the woman is a marketing genius.

The billionaire socialite wanted to get people talking about her. And just look at you, libs — you're talking about her. And putting more money in her pocket.