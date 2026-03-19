Cameron Brink Celebrates Her New WNBA Salary In A Green Bikini, Livvy Dunne Gets Soaked & Trump's Pearl Harbor

Also, is today the best sports day of the year? No!

We're here. We made it. Over the hump, and safely into the first day of March Madness. Been a tough week. It's been a slog. A grind.

The war is exhausting at this point. The only news you see is bad news, which is typical. You look one way, and AI is coming for your job. You look another way, and oil is reaching a breaking point. For the love of God, wherever you look today, do NOT look at the stock market.

It's just … a grinder of a week. That's what we're doing right now. We're grinding. We're holding the line. That's what patriots do.

Let's hold the damn line, and watch some college basketball. Sound good? Good!

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where Cameron Brink celebrates her new WNBA pay raise in a green bikini. As one does, of course.

What else? I've got the Olivia Dunne shooting scenes in the new Baywatch reboot, things are going WELL in Miami right now, and is today a top 10 sports day of the year?

Yes ... but it ain't No. 1. Come on. Let's not be crazy.

That being said … grab you a big ‘ol midday beverage as you try to find truTV, and settle in for a Thursday ’Cap!

Where does this day rank on the sports calendar?

First of all, THAT is the OG March Madness theme song. Don't be fooled. The current version is fine, but it doesn't belong in the same conversation as that work of art. I believe that one was used between 1993-2003.

Why did they update it? I dunno. Why does anyone ever update anything? Old is always better. Always, always, always.

Anyway, I'm not even a huge basketball fan, and I do love today. Frankly, this weekend is elite, but the first two days are almost second to none. Almost.

It's a good list. A really solid list. But, it needs some tweaking. Because this is an advanced class, I have the correct list:

1. NFL Sunday, Week 1

2. College Football Saturday, Week 1

3. March Madness (Thursday + Friday)

4. Masters weekend

5. Third Saturday in October in college football

6. MLB Opening Day

7. NFL Thanksgiving

8. First round of the CFP

9. What was formerly known as Super Wild Card Weekend

10. Daytona 500

You are welcome! Sure, it probably needs a little workshopping (MLB/July 4th used to be a great day), but I feel decent about that list. The first three are set in stone. Untouchable. I could swap 4/5 pretty easily.

Anyway, that's what I got. You folks, I'm sure, will agree with every single one of ‘em! Let me know. This isn’t North Korea. We allow discourse in this class.

Trump makes a pretty good point here

Sounds like Grant Hill is LOCKED in today. God bless him. Diabolical move by the NCAA for starting us out with an 8/9 matchup, too. I'm such a degenerate gambler, I put money on Ohio State -2.5 with absolutely no knowledge of either school because I needed to feel ALIVE.

Also, because I won money on Venezuela earlier this week, which I felt dirty about, so I needed to launder it somehow.

Blood money!

OK, let's briefly leave the court and head to the White House, where Trump spent the morning hobnobbing with the Japanese PM.

I've heard a lot of Trump one-liners over the years that made me say, ‘There’s no way he's ever topping that.' And then, inevitably, he tops it at some point.

This, boys and girls, is your new leader in the clubhouse:

Livvy's on the watch, Cameron's ready to ball & things are going WELL in Miami!

Yeah, that one goes straight to the top. Amazing work here. The fastball still works, even during war. Sure, things are a little rocky right now, but moments like this are all I need to lock back in.

You can feel the tension in that room. That poor PM didn't know what hit her. She was frozen. I don't blame her. Veteran move by Trump. When in doubt, always go back to Pearl Harbor! Or, you know, something like that.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Thursday class that nobody is attending because you're all watching basketball into a big Thursday night.

First up? Let's check in on how things are going with my Miami Dolphins!

The vibes are HIGH right now. Can you feel it?! Serious question … do we have any, I don't know, Browns or Dolphins season ticket holders in class? Feel like those are the two organizations that could elicit that sort of response to that phone call.

I've never been a season ticket holder, mainly because A) I can't afford it, and B) watching games on TV is far more enjoyable at this point. BUT, I do get calls from Dolphins folks all the time. When I see the "305" area code on my phone, I know I'm in for a wild ride.

That being said, I actually love what my Dolphins are doing. They are FINALLY tearing this disgusting franchise down to the studs. Good. Burn it all to the ground. I haven't seen a playoff win in 26 years, and I'm 33, which means I obviously don't remember it.

PS: Don't get your hopes up, Broncos fans … get ready for Waddle to look injured after every single catch. And I mean every single catch.

Next? From South Beach to Livvy Beach!

This is going to be just awful, right? I mean, there is NO shot this Baywatch reboot lasts more than one season. None.

That being said, we're clearly all in. I may have a watch party for the pilot episode. Give me Olivia Dunne and Brooks Nader running around in a swimsuit and doing some terrible acting, and I'm all in. I think we're in for a special season.

Speaking of special seasons … let's end the day with Cameron Brink celebrating the new WNBA deal that will allow us all to watch Angel Reese this summer!

Take us home, Cam.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Thoughts on my ‘top sports days of the year’ list? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.