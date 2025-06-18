Bruce Springsteen 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' Biopic Trailer Will Make You Think Of 'The Bear' Nonstop

The new trailer for the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere," has dropped and all I could think was, "Yes, Chef," thanks to its lead actor, Jeremy Allen White.

It's not to say that White, who many people will immediately recognize as the lead in the FX on Hulu series The Bear, does a bad job depicting Springsteen.

In my mind, however, it just feels like I'm watching "Carmy" from the hit show trying his best to be Bruce, knowing full well that everyone knows he's not. By comparison, Timothee Chalamet had me sold as Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown" and brought my appreciation for him to a whole new level.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

WILL TRUMP SUPPORTERS SEE THE SPRINGSTEEN BIOPIC?

The biopic trailer comes at a contentious time for Springsteen, who recently made headlines after having a meltdown on stage in which he called President Trump an "authoritarian," while also ripping the United States during his Manchester, England concert. As I wrote at the time, I highly doubt that "tough guy Bruce," would say those same comments during one of his American concerts. Something tells me that Texans would react differently than the Brits.

"In my home, the America I love — the America I’ve written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years — is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration," the rockstar said on stage in May.

The good news is that Deliver Me has nothing to do with Springsteen's most recent controversial political statements, but rather focuses on the writing and recording process of his 1982 solo album "Nebraska," which he recorded on a 4-track recorder in his New Jersey bedroom. Bruce had already gained prominence for his previously released "Born to Run" and "The River" albums but retreated back to the small Jersey town to get away from his stardom and focus on his songwriting. Despite originally trying to make the "Nebraska" songs performed with a full band, Bruce would eventually scrap the idea and release the album as a solo endeavor, which would lead to one of my favorite songs, the popular "Atlantic City."

The album would be a pivotal moment for Bruce, eventually leading up to the release of one of the greatest rock albums of all time just two years later with Springsteen's "Born In The U.S.A."

BRUCE WILL BE PORTRAYED BY ‘THE BEAR’ ACTOR JEREMY ALLEN WHITE

"Making Springsteen was deeply moving as it allowed me to step inside the soul of an artist I’ve long admired – and to witness, up close, the vulnerability and strength behind his music. The experience felt like a journey through memory, myth, and truth. And more than anything, it was a privilege to translate that raw emotional honesty to the screen, and in doing so, it changed me," Crazy Heart Academy Award-Winning Director Scott Cooper said in a statement. The film is based on author Warren Zanes' "Deliver Me From Nowhere" book.

"Here's what I want you to understand: This is not about either one of us, this is not about the charts, this is about Bruce Springsteen," one of the characters says in the newly released trailer.

The question is - will the fact that it is about Springsteen hurt the film's success based on today's political climate?

"Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" hits theaters Oct. 24 and will also feature climate change activist-supporting actor Jeremy Strong from Succession.

WILL YOU BE SEEING THE UPCOMING BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN BIOPIC? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow - the best comments will make it in an upcoming story!