Brooks Nader Talks Tom Brady & Cutting Through The Tension By Hooking Up With One Of Her Exes The Day They Met

Model Brooks Nader, a known sufferer of somewhat frequent wardrobe malfunctions who bravely refuses to let that unfortunate disorder hold her back, opened up about her love life with Andy Cohen last week.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit veteran was a guest on his show Watch What Happens Live along with Erika Jayne, a "star" from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Cohen brought up the similarities between the two.

They both had Gleb Savchenko (more on him in a minute) as a partner on Dancing With the Stars and they both dated guys named Tom, according to Cohen. Brooks seemed more uncomfortable with the mention of Brady than she's ever been with a nip slip.

A couple of summers ago, Brooks was rumored to be casually dating the NFL legend as she was dominating visits to the beach. She neither confirms nor denies the rumor after Cohen brought it up.

All she says is, "One is a newscaster, one is in jail."

Brady is apparently the "newscaster," he's an analyst for FOX Sports and Jayne's ex-husband is the one in jail serving more than seven years after he was convicted of stealing millions from a client.

Brooks Says the Chemistry with DWTS Partner Was Immediate

That's as much as Brooks had to say about Brady. When it came to Gleb, she wasn’t just his dance partner, the two also dated. It was a relationship that ended with cheating claims and the model contemplating switching teams and dating women.

The relationship didn’t last all that long, but it did get off to a hot start. When asked how long she and the DWTS dancer were dating, Brooks admitted that they were an item from the day they met.

After asking producers for the "hottest and douchiest guy" for a partner, she wasn’t interested in playing around. There was "sexual tension" that she wanted to get to the bottom of immediately.

"We started being intimate day one," she told Cohen. "Before Good Morning America, like the day I met him, the meet and greet."

It's a mystery as to why they didn’t end up working out.

Perhaps the pressure of competition got to them, because there's no way hopping into bed the first day you meet someone ever sets you up for failure.

Maybe if they had met under different circumstances things would have gone differently. Not under the bright lights of a televised dance competition.

Let's say he showed up to fix her plumbing or deliver a pizza. Those kinds of love stories always end well.