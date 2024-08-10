Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Legend Brooks Nader Shows Off Her Beach Body As Tom Brady Rumors Swirl

Sports Illustrated swimsuit legend Brooks Nader is showing off the goods as Tom Brady rumors swirl.

For those who don't follow Tom Brady gossip – how could you not?! – Nader and the future Hall of Famer have been linked for weeks now. Why? I honestly don't know. At this point, it seems like Tom's just hellbent on mowing through every single supermodel on this planet.

Gisele. Irina Shayk. There was that one time he dated Playboy's Playmate of the month back in the early-2000s. Obviously, you had Blue Bloods star Bridgett Moynahan in the mix there for a while.

The guy has a resume even Derek Jeter would be proud of.

Anyway, back to Brooks Nader. These two have been linked for some time now, and our girl made sure to let the world know just how hot she was earlier this week during her Ibiza vacation:

Tom Brady and Brooks Nader are a match made in heaven

Insane stuff here from an absolute legend of the game. Brooks Nader knows exactly what she's doing, and she's nailing it. Nobody does the #content game better. Not right now, at least.

Anyway, back to the Tom Brady stuff …

This latest bit of gossip came from Deuxmoi, who linked Brady to Brooks Nader on a recent episode of the Deux/U Podcast.

"I got a good tip on who Tom Brady is dating," the host explained. She then added that through some "very reliable sourcing," that he was "hooking up with Brooks Nader."

It was reported in May that Nader and her advertising executive husband, Billy Haire, were getting a divorce. Combine that with the Brady news – and then mix in some crop-top magic from yesterday in Ibiza – and we have ourselves a big few weeks ahead in the #content world.

Brooks and Tom? I'm all in. Can't wait to see how he addresses this in a few Sundays at 4:25 p.m. on … FOX!!!



