Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Veteran Brooks Nader Is Open To Switching Teams & Dating Women

Brooks Nader confirmed at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party last week that she is single and revealed that she's open to whatever. This comes after weeks of drama surrounding the breakup with Dancing with the Stars dancer Gleb Savchenko.

There were rumors of cheating that surfaced as the SI Swimsuit veteran hit free agency in a bikini at Miami Beach last month. There was also speculation among DWTS fans that the relationship was fake.

Those rumors were put to bed by Brooks' sister Grace Ann prior to the launch party. According to her sister, Brooks and Gleb were constantly banging during their time together, even on set.

"I can tell you firsthand, every time I visited Brooks' trailer, the trailer was shaking — every single time," Grace Ann said about her sister and her sister's ex, reports People. "I never wanted to go in there. I was always knocking."

Despite what appears to be a healthy appreciation for alone time with men, Brooks is considering a relationship with a woman. She told Entertainment Tonight, "I'm single… I’m freshly single… I'm not looking for anything in particular."

Brooks Nader could be looking for Mrs. Right instead of Mr. Right

While Brooks isn't looking for anything in particular at the moment, she was asked what qualities Mr. Right would have for her. That's when she let it be known she could be in the market for a relationship with a woman.

"Honestly, I don't even know. Honestly. Maybe it's Mr., maybe it's Mrs. I don't even know. Who knows? My sister keeps telling me I've got to switch teams. She's over me with the guys," she said.

"Who knows? I’m 28, I've been married only, so I'm like, we'll see what happens… I'm open to whatevs. But not looking for any kind of a partner right now."

Open to whatevs sounds like a woman ready to try something new. Look, she kept the trailer rocking with a Russian dancer and the relationship still fell apart.

Who knows? Maybe all Brooks Nader really needs is a Mrs. Right to sweep her off her feet and get her love life back on track. We'll have to wait and see where free agency takes her.