Brooks Nader is once again a free agent. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model went from a divorce to Tom Brady dating rumors to a relationship with Dancing with the Stars veteran Gleb Savchenko.

Nader was in a relationship with the professional dancer until last weekend, when she broke up with him. A move he didn’t see coming, according to a statement he released shortly after news of the split.

"I was surprised to learn through article(s) published today … that Brooks has ended our relationship," the "Dancing With the Stars" Savchenko told Page Six on Monday.

"The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6, asking to speak. I called her today in response, but she has not replied."

It didn’t take long for the rumors that Nader had been cheated on to surface. The sources were more than eager to get that narrative out there.

Nader herself seems to point to cheating as the reason for the split by jumping on TikTok and lip-synching to the following statement: "If you go away for a few days, and he’s not f*cking strong enough in his own mind to keep his d*ck in his f*cking pants, well then he can f*ck off anyway."

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader hits free agency hard

Can you believe people want to shut TikTok down? Where would we get this kind of valuable intel about what went wrong between Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko?

So it's stealing all of your personal data and handing it over to a foreign government. It's also catching us up on the latest surrounding Nader's split and that seems like they cancel each other out.

She's firing off the TikTok as a warning to all the ladies out there. He might be a super-hot guy who's good at dancing, but he's also ALLEGEDLY a cheater who can’t be trusted.

But for every person interested in that, there are ten who want to see Brooks storming Miami Beach as she hits the free agent market and starts the healing process in her bikini.