Brooks Nader Is Taking Her Swimsuit Talents To The 'Baywatch' Reboot

Brooks Nader is going from the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in the iconic red Baywatch swimsuit to the screen. She revealed on Monday that she is part of the Fox reboot of the show.

The bikini model turned reality star wrote on her Instagram Story while holding a script, E News reports, "I’ve been keeping a little secret….."

Nader, who wore the red swimsuit on the cover of SI Swimsuit's 2023 issue, will be playing the role of Selene, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

She's "a Zuma Beach lifeguard constantly beefing with new, grown up Hobie Buchanon, played by Stephen Amell."

Thanks to that 2023 cover, we already have an idea of what she'll look like in the red one-piece. She's a 15 out of 10 according to OutKick's own Amber Harding, who stirred up quite the debate about Brooks Nader's hotness.

You can almost hear the Baywatch theme song and see the legendary slow motion run across the beach, can't you? That's the part that sets the table for everything else.

The co-production between Fox Entertainment and Fremantle, is scheduled to launch on Fox in the 2026-27 season. The table reads for the upcoming series, according to THR, started this week.

They also report that shooting of the show is set to begin this spring at Los Angeles’ Venice Beach and on Fox’s Century City back lot.

It's been a busy few years for Brooks, who, in addition to the hotness debate on Nightcaps and landing this role in Baywatch, had the second season of her reality show with her sisters, Love Thy Nader, picked up.

There was the whole Dancing with the Stars appearance and the love life drama that followed that too. The Tom Brady rumors, the wardrobe malfunctions, and she was just spotted chatting up Kevin Costner in Vegas.

Keep busy and if you look great in a bikini, you too, could one day make your Baywatch dreams come true.