Sophie Cunningham Goes All-Natural By The Pool & The Great Brooks Nader Debate

Plus, there are way worse air travel offenders than the pajama people.

Well, hello. Bet you didn't expect to see me here today.

Zach is currently at a bachelor party somewhere in Florida. And being the exemplary friend and co-worker I am, I'm stepping in on my day off to make sure you fine folks still get your favorite 4 p.m. column.

Just slaving away over here, so Zach can have his fun!

OK, it wasn't that selfless of a sacrifice. Because now I get Sunday off, and I'm going to spend it throwing a party for my dog. If you think I'm kidding, you must be new here.

Welcome to Friday Nightcaps, where we're letting our hair down — or not brushing it for two days, a la Sophe Cunningham — and getting set for the weekend.

Let's roll.

Can We Talk About The Tampa Airport Thing?

I know much has already been said about Tampa International's press release announcing they are banning pajamas and Crocs from the airport.

It was, of course, a joke, but the idea gained widespread support from folks who are sick and tired of the "slopification" of America, as Joe eloquently and accurately puts it in Screencaps.

Look, I think there's something to be said about the need for people to act with some sort of decorum in public. Folks have gotten far too comfortable leaving their houses looking like they just emerged from the seventh circle of hell. And I'll agree that a grown ass adult should not be walking through an airport terminal wearing Spongebob pajamas and dirty slippers.

But, friends, I will NOT be bullied into wearing a business suit, a dress or even a business casual outfit to get crammed into an uncomfortable airplane seat for four hours.

People used to dress up for airline travel! It used to be a fancy occasion! A rare, expensive luxury — an experience!

Yeah, well, it's not anymore. And I'm pretty sure if the men in full suits, ties and top hats back in the 1950s were shoved into a 12-inch by 12-inch Spirit Airlines seat and handed a baggie of stale crackers, they'd probably agree with me.

I have what my husband calls my "travel uniform." It's the exact same outfit every time, whether I'm flying on a plane or settling in for a road trip: a pair of joggers, a tanktop, my favorite black sweatshirt and sneakers. Comfortable, layer-able, practical.

Athleisure, I believe, is what they call it in the fashion industry.

Instead of worrying about customers dressing comfortably, we should focus on eliminating some of the actual problematic behavior in air travel. For example:

People who rest their bare feet on the armrest in front of them.

People who put their carry-on bags in the first overhead compartment they see instead of putting it above their own seats.

Zone 5 people who rush to the gate as soon as the plane starts boarding.

Parents who let their kids play iPad games or watch videos without headphones.

Slow-walk jet bridge texters.

Slow-walk texters, in general.

Terminals that don't have a decent spot for airport beers.

Just to name a few.

Also, ban Benny Blanco from all commercial air travel. Because if I have to sit next to whatever this is on an airplane, I'm pulling the handle on the emergency door and riding the inflatable slide to my doom.

Also, how do we feel about roller bladers at the airport?

Happy Anniversary To One Of The Internet's Greatest Days

OK, technically, the anniversary was yesterday. But we should still celebrate.

On February 26, 2015, Twitter was an absolute madhouse. And not in the way it is now. This is back when social media was fun and not just AI, bots, engagement farmers and a bunch of grifters trying to rack up enough impressions to earn a payout.

It was such a wholesome time.

First, there was THE DRESS. This dress (on the left in the photo below) blew everyone's minds. Half the internet swore it was gold and white. The other half swore it was black and blue.

To this day, I still think the entire internet is f*cking with me because my eyeballs cannot see anything other than white and gold in that first photo. No matter how much squinting, rotating, closing-my-eyes-and-opening-them-again I do, I simply cannot see black and blue.

It's — clear as day — white and gold.

I was sitting in my office (and by "office," I mean my cubicle in the middle of the room) at Fox Sports Arizona when this picture started spreading like wildfire. I called over the whole staff to get their opinion, and we were split almost 50/50 on it.

Yes, I realize it has something to do with the lighting. And even if the dress is black and blue in real life, the saturation or the brightness or whatever make it appear different. But that doesn't change the fact that we all see completely different colors when we look at that photo.

It's the damnedest thing.

The second thing that happened that day is that two llamas escaped a retirement community in Arizona and led police on a high-speed chase around town. It went on for HOURS!

I sat there in the office and watched the whole live feed until they finally caught the llamas. I got nothing accomplished that day. None of us did. And our executive producer wasn't happy.

But man did we have fun. I miss those days before social media was a cesspool.

Speaking of…

All This Hockey Stuff

I won't get into it here because it's been covered to oblivion. But earlier this week, Dan Zaksheske and I decided to have a nuanced conversation about the men's and women's hockey teams and all the fallout from the Trump phone call.

If you're interested, you can watch it here:

Sophie Cunningham Is All About Natural Beauty

Our friend Sophie Cunningham is enjoying her WNBA offseason and soaking up the sun at a swimming pool somewhere.

During her tanning session, Sophie revealed that she's given up glamour for Lent. That is to say, she's going for an all-natural look — less makeup, unstyled hair — for 40 days. She's encouraging her followers to embrace their own natural beauty, too.

"I feel like there is a trend that girls are starting to wear less makeup. They are starting to embrace what makes them different," she said.

"Fillers and all that is, like, kind of going out the window and I absolutely love that. Absolutely love that. The makeup and stuff, I get it, and, like, yes, it makes you feel beautiful. But what makes you you and different is what people actually love. You know what I mean?"

I'm with Sophie on this one.

Of course, I support women doing whatever they want to their own faces: makeup, no makeup, Botox, filler, nose job, whatever. And I'm not hating on anyone who's had work done.

But we have to admit that all these influencers, celebrities and even news personalities who get multiple procedures are starting to morph into the same person. The Kardashian face, some have called it.

So good for Sophie for being authentic! Although the whole "not wearing makeup, being yourself" thing is probably a lot easier to do when you're already tall, blonde and beautiful.

Speaking of, how's that dating life going, Soph?

So tight-lipped. So mysterious.

Glad we've established she's a woman, though. You can't make assumptions these days.

Let's open the mailbag.

They're Still Debating Brooks Nader's Hotness In My Inbox

Last week, I said bikini model Brooks Nader is a 15 out of 10. Even if she is a loon.

Bill in SC Writes: Brooks is a very attractive woman, there is no doubt about that. However for me she is too skinny. I like women who are a size 8 or so and look healthy. What each person finds attractive is different and why there is someone for everyone.

Amanda R. Writes: If Brooks is anything less than a 10, then I'm a negative 4.

Richard M. Writes: Not to disagree, but to explain. I am one of an apparently tiny number of non-soy American straight guys who is drawn probably 90% to a woman’s face. I find Brooks’s face nice but not great. Same reason I would (sacrilege) give Sydney Sweeney not a ten. And same reason I make Keira Knightley my one and only hall pass (my wife gave herself three, so I felt I had to pick one).

Heather B. Writes: I don't know what number Brooks Nader is, but I do know I would never stop staring at myself if I looked like that. None of these guys would actually turn down a date with her, would they?

Michael M. Writes: I have to disagree with your assessment of Ms. Nader. But then I'm not a typical guy I guess. Granted she would be easy on the eyes if I didn't know anything about her. But evidently the woman is a complete harpy. She was cheating on her husband and groping her partner all through her DWTS stint. She's been a major hoe during her time in the limelight. She smokes like a chimney. And she seems to be a total typical woke twit.

Maybe I just want more in a lady than eye candy. But I wouldn't touch her with a 10-foot pole.

Don't shoot the messenger!

Amber:

I love that Michael threw in a bonus photo of his dog with this email. Y'all know me so well.

OK, so I think the disconnect here is that when I was thinking of the 1-10 scale, I was thinking purely of physical attractiveness. Once we start diving into personal history, mental state, good habits, bad habits, voting record, etc. etc., it gets way too complicated.

I never said I vouched for Brooks as a person. Just that she's objectively in the upper echelon of attractiveness.

This reminds me of the time Brittany Mahomes made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut and I had to defend her from the haters.

WOMANSPLAINING: A Defense Of Brittany Mahomes, Taking Your Girlfriend To The Super Bowl & Craigslist Dating Champ Checks In

But, listen, I get it. Maybe this is a lot more nuanced than I originally considered. So I greatly appreciate Drew in Texas for providing this educational video.

Drew in Katy, Texas, Writes: I sometimes forget that the younger generation (such as yourself) missed some of the earlier "educational material" on the internet. The YouTube link below explains the science behind the numerical hotness rating scale. It is a much older video than the 7 years quoted in the information below the video. Even my wife thinks that this video is hilarious. We have certainly shared it with our sons, their wives, and many friends over the years. It never fails to get laughter and general agreement. Be sure to watch to the end. The presenter also explains the simple scale for how women consider men.

Amber:

Thanks to this illustration, I now understand that Brooks Nader is in the "danger zone."

