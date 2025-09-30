Carmen Electra Is Ready & Willing To Break Out Her Slow-Mo 'Baywatch' Run For The Reboot

The Baywatch reboot is happening. After years of buzz surrounding the return of the popular TV series, it was reported last week that Fox had ordered the straight-to-series reboot for the 2026-2027 broadcast season.

Naturally, that starts the questions about who will appear in the reboot, including who will return from the series' original run. One of those originals, Carmen Electra, is down to appear in the reboot.

Electra, now 53, joined the show back in 1997, during Season 8, and played the role of lifeguard Lani McKenzie. She told TMZ that she still looks good in the iconic Baywatch swimsuit. Which she confirmed in a string bikini for Memorial Day.

She also said that she was already in talks about joining the reboot and that she's ready and willing to break out a slow-motion jog on the beach should the reboot request her services.

"I don’t know if I'd want to be in the water necessarily, but I could do the slow-motion run," she told TMZ. "I can definitely do that, and I still look really good in that suit. So that is not a problem."

Carmen Electra Can Still Rock The Iconic Baywatch Swimsuit, Let's See Her Do The Slow-Mo Jog

Working in the water, on the other hand, is a different story. If Carmen can avoid that, then she's good to go.

Give her the iconic red Baywatch swimsuit and let her run in slow motion on a beach. Sign those of us who remember Baywatch from the 90s up.

Go ahead and pump the reboot full of alumni. They don’t have to jump in the water if they don’t want to. A slow motion jog or two will do.

Someone has to show the new generation the ropes. We're going to need a former cast member as the mom of a new cast member storyline too. There's a lot to work with here.