Carmen Electra & Brande Roderick Team Up To Honor The Heroes That Made Freedom To Rock String Bikinis Possible

Memorial Day isn’t just a day off from work and the unofficial start of summer.

It's also a day to remember and honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country and protecting our freedoms. Many forget that part of the holiday.

Carmen Electra and Brande Roderick did not.

The two Baywatch and Playboy legends teamed up to recognize the heroes who fought and died for the freedoms we enjoy in the best country on Earth.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

There's no better way to honor those heroes than by enjoying the freedoms we have to the fullest. That's why we turn on some music, have a few drinks, fire up the grill, and hit the pool.

It's also why Roderick, 50, and Electra, 53, grabbed their string bikinis, cowgirl hats, cutoff shorts, cowgirl boots and an American flag.

Carmen Electra and Brande Roderick take a moment to recognize the heroes on Memorial Day

They wanted to honor the fallen heroes by enjoying some freedom too and that's exactly what they did. Roderick wrote on Instagram, "Happy Memorial Day! Forever grateful for the heroes who made freedom like this possible 💙❤️✨"

Electra added in the comment section her own message to the heroes who made the freedom to rock string bikinis with cutoff shorts and cowgirl accessories possible.

She wrote, "love us ❤️🤍💙 luv 2 all the brave souls + their families today. U r never 4gotten 💫"

Roderick replied, "Perfectly said babe ❤️🤍💙"

And just like that, the two pop culture stars from the late '90s and early 2000s, who are still painting the corners with their fastballs, reminded everyone whose social media feed they made an appearance on that there's much more to Memorial Day than a day off.

As they say after the National Anthem at baseball games, play ball. We can now proceed to the unofficial start of summer.