'Baywatch' Star Brande Roderick Supports Her Family As Her 'Own Hugh Hefner' With OnlyFans Content

Add Brande Roderick's name to the growing list of 50-something-year-old actresses who have found success on OnlyFans. She's cashing in much like former 90s stars turned content creators Denise Richards and Carmen Electra - to name a couple on that list.

The Baywatch star and former Playmate of the Year is supporting her family and her passions one topless photo shoot at a time. Who doesn't want to hear about a success story on a Monday?

"It's been great honestly. Me being a single mom of two boys with no financial support from their father, I have to take care of my family. And for me, my passion and love is acting and producing," Roderick told Fox News Digital.

"So, in order for me to do that, I have, you know, my side job with OnlyFans, which helps to facilitate my other passion of acting and producing. So, for me, it's been really a wonderful outlet for me."

Roderick isn't going crazy with her content either. She's making art. It's very similar to what she did when she posed for Playboy, with one big difference. The 50-year-old is calling the shots on her content.

Brande Roderick is now her own Hugh Hefner

"Well, I do pretty much, basically Playboy. I continue that, I do beautiful art photos like I did when I was in Playboy. I don't show any nudity down below, that's the only difference, but I do try to make them very artistic and very beautiful and very meaningful," she continued.

"You only put out there the images that you love and that you want, you know, the world to see. Whereas when you were doing Playboy, you really had no control over it. So, it's like I’m my own Hugh Hefner, I guess."

Unlike other content creators, for example Carmen Electra, Roderick's fans aren't hitting her up for strange content requests. They keep it classy and are there for the art.

"I don't know that I've had any strange requests, to be honest. I wish I had something fun to share. But everybody is just, honestly, everybody is super respectful and kind. My Playboy fans are just, honestly, really sweet, kind people. I don't really have anyone that asks for anything crazy," she admitted.

"I think it’d be fun if someone asked for a feet picture. Maybe I don’t have cute feet? I thought I had cute feet," she joked. "I don’t know, I’ll have to ask Carmen about it."

Who could have known back in the 90s and early 2000s that Roderick and others were laying the groundwork and building a following that one day they would cash in on?

They were putting in that work, and now they're cashing in. Another truly heartwarming story of hard work paying off. Keep it Brande, we're all rooting for you.