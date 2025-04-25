Brooks Nader Lets It All Hang Out, Adam Schefter Tries Too Hard At The NFL Draft & Miss Congeniality Nailed It

Zach mailed it in today and took a vacation, so I’m stepping in and wheeling the big TV with the VHS player into the classroom so we can cruise through the rest of the afternoon. How's that sound?

Better than Shedeur Sanders' Thursday, right?

Fortunately, I'm not doing this alone. It's never a bad idea to enlist the help of a woman - or so my wife tells me - so I've got SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader helping out and Adam Schefter too.

So kick back and enjoy the show. Don't worry about being cold, Adam Schefter has a hoodie you can borrow.

More on that later.

Brooks Nader Had A Wardrobe Malfunction

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

What, you thought I was going to start this thing off with the NFL Draft? Nah. I already covered Jaxson Dart's hot mom - she's coming for your crown Lisa Wilson! - this morning. And Shedeur's inevitably going to be a Brown later tonight, promising me, a Browns fan, another decade and a half of misery, so we'll pause on the Draft talk for now in favor of everyone's favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model not named Martha Stewart.

That means you, Brooks Nader!

Nader shunned the NFL Draft, NBA and NHL playoffs on Thursday to attend The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Holy shit that's a mouthful. You can almost smell the blue-haired Libs from here. Anyway, Nader delivered as most swimsuit models do. The 29-year-old attended the event the same way I did my kitchen - braless.

Not unlike my own braless trip to the kitchen, pepperoni soon entered the conversation.

Yep, Nader had a red carpet nip slip.

You'll have to hit the Google machine to stumble upon that wardrobe malfunction. But from the looks of things, that nipple never stood a chance.

Adam Schefter Went Full Nerd

ESPN's Adam Schefter had a Thursday night wardrobe malfunction of his own. But, sadly, his was planned. 58-year-old Schefty opted for a unique look while covering the NFL Draft from Green Bay's Lambeau Field. He opted for the trying-to-be-young-way-too-hard look of a shirt and tie, sport coat and blue hoodie. One of those things is not like the others.

Ashton Jeanty attended the Draft in Crocs, and he still looked better than Schefter. How does Schefter's wife or ESPN's wardrobe department let the Insider deliver news to millions dressed like this? Poor Schefty's clearly undecided if he should be securing a bank loan or attending an AAU game.

This is a cry for help. I'm not 50, but I'm north of 40, so I know a midlife crisis when I see one.

Put the hoodie down and just buy the damn boat, Adam. Everybody wins.

Leah Remini Applauds The King of Queens Tattoo

Listen, there's no easy way to transition from nip slips and Adam Schefter to CBS sitcoms of the late '90s/mid-2000s. So here we are.

Don't complain. Remember, I'm just the substitute teacher today. If all goes well, I'll slide out of here with a couple of free cafeteria pizza rolls and a pat on the back.

*Clears throat*

Former King of Queens co-star Leah Remini's been out of the scientology cult just long enough to appreciate a good old-fashioned New York-centric tattoo. I'm not talking about a couple of pinstripes inked onto Snooki's inner thigh or an Islanders fan with Lady Liberty eating a New York slice branded onto their calf. Nope. This is real deep NY shit - courtesy of The King of Queens.

If you haven't watched it, shame on you.

And if you have, you, much like Leah Remini, can applaud the efforts of a woman who now finds herself with Doug and Carrie Heffernan and Arthur Spooner plastered on her ass and thigh from now till the end of time.

The young lady who serves as the tattoo's canvas isn't even from the Big Apple. She's German.

Your move Tommy DeVito.

Quick list, in honor of Zach Dean, who's playing hooky but never shies away from a good list.

Top 3 Leah Remini roles:

1) Carrie Heffernan - The King of Queens

2) Stacey Carosi - Saved By the Bell

3) Lara Campbell - Old School

Miss Congeniality Nailed It

Next up, a round of applause for Miss Congeniality. Yeah, that's right. I'm going heavy on the ‘90s today. Enjoy it. With any luck, we’ll all be wearing carpenter's jeans and listening to Soundgarden by the end of this.

Don't threaten me with a good time.

If you're not familiar with Miss Rhode Island's role in Miss Congeniality, let me get you up to speed. The beauty pageant contestant is asked her idea of the perfect date, and she responds: "I'd have to say April 25 because it's not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket."

And ya know something? She's damn right!

I'm currently writing this today, April 25, from the comforts of America's heartland, Ohio. It's 62 degrees, overcast and light rain on and off. No swamp ass here and Schefty can keep the hoodie. A light jacket would be about all I need to tackle the elements.

Speaking of which, meteorologists are immersed in a content bender today with this Miss Congeniality anniversary.

By the way, Miss Congeniality was released 25 years ago (December of 2000). Some of you guys are getting old.

Mike Patrick Will Be Missed

Let's keep it in TV land and remember the great voice of Mike Patrick, who, sadly, passed away earlier this week at the age of 80. Patrick's voice was synonymous with football, both college and pro. He had a unique way of setting the scene while keeping things light. Despite decades at ESPN, Patrick didn't give off Big J vibes. He delivered the goods and then some, always entertaining.

That was never more apparent than when he wondered aloud what Britney Spears, an OutKick favorite, was doing with her life, all while Georgia and Alabama were entwined in an overtime SEC thriller.

"I have an important question," Patrick started. "What is Britney doing with her life?"

18 years later, we can ask that same question.

Patrick's call took place during Nick Saban's first season with the Tide. Since then, Saban's won six national championships, retired, and landed a role on GameDay, and we still have no idea what's going on with Britney Spears.

Class Dismissed

Before we roll credits, I'll leave you with Illinois' roster full of Vics and the best of the rest. But this isn't goodbye. I'm sure we'll do this again sometime when Zach or Amber are inevitably in a Tua performance-induced hangover and need to call me in from the Nightcaps bullpen.

*Nightcaps is published at roughly 4pm (usually sooner) Monday through Friday.

Follow along on X: @OhioAF or email: anthony.farris@outkick.com