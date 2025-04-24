Ashton Jeanty Rolls Into Draft With Crocs Sending His Draft Stock Through The Roof

Ashton Jeanty's season at Boise State was monstrous and that's why he was a Heismann Trophy finalist and is expected to be selected pretty high in the first round of Thursday night's NFL Draft.

But if there was any team on the fence about the impressive running back, his draft night footwear decisions should have some teams thinking about maybe picking him earlier than they had anticipated.

Dress shoes? Nah, too formal.

Sneakers? Meh, been done.

Barefoot? No, he's not a psycho.

Crocs? Ding, ding, ding!

And not just any Crocs, Crocs practically dripping with Swarovski crystals.

"Just trying to show that you can be comfortable and still look fly, you know?" Jeanty said.

I do know, and I bet there are a bunch of GMs right now trying to trade up for this guy because strolling into the draft with Crocs on is a power move.

Some would say it's goody or a cry for attention, but those people, I'm assuming, have never worn a pair of foam-molded pillows on their feet.

I'm on record being a Crocs guy. I'm telling you, there is no better shoe for taking the dog out to rip a deuce. If they want to start printing that quote on their boxes from now on, go crazy; I stand by it.

Jeanty knows, and I think Crocs loaded with more crystals than you'd find in some weird boardwalk gift shop tells teams all they need to know about him: he gets the job done just like Crocs do, but he's not afraid to put a little flash on his game, i.e. hot glue a bunch of crystals to $40 foam shoes.

Most of the mock drafts I saw had Jeanty around No. 4 or No. 5, but after this Crocs display at Lambeau, maybe he goes higher.

Probably not, though, they're just foam shoes.