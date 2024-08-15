Brooks Nader Grabs A Smoke & Nothing Else For 90s Inspired Nude Photo Shoot

When I think about the 90s, I don't normally think of nude photo shoots with models holding cigarettes. But maybe I should be. I have Brooks Nader to thank for introducing this line of thinking.

She's evidently always inspired by the 90s. That's what her caption claims, anyway, and who am I to question that? The answer is obviously nobody. So I'm not going to.

Brooks, 27, shared a couple of shots from a recent photo shoot where she grabbed a smoke and nothing else along with that caption about being inspired by the 90s.

It's simple, it's straightforward, it's a reminder that you don't always have to bend over backward to put a photo shoot together.

You can search for a certain look if you want to. You can also spend a ton of money on wardrobe and waste hours looking for the perfect location for a photo shoot.

Or you could grab a smoke and hand it to a barely clothed Brooks Nader and let her do the rest. I'm not knocking those who go through all the effort to put together the perfect shoot.

Brooks Nader is 90s inspired and she respects summer

Look, Brooks has done Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoots. It's worth the effort some of the time. All I'm saying is, you don't have to overthink things.

That's the power behind a couple of 90s inspired shots. Every move she's made lately has been the right one, and it seems to have all started with the announcement of her divorce.

Brooks immediately jumped on the cowgirl trend, rode that to some Tom Brady relationship rumors - who doesn't love those? - and then, with full respect for summer, hit the beach last week.

Nineties inspired or not, Brooks has had the content machine cranked all the way up in her first summer as a single model after announcing the split from her husband. For that reason, we'll be keeping an eye on what she's up to.