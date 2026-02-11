Brittany Mahomes Shows NFL WAGs Heroically Battling The Cold Weather For Their SI Swimsuit Cover Shoot

The highlight of Super Bowl week was easily SI Swimsuit rolling out the NFL WAG content. They had six different covers featuring WAGs from around the league for their February digital issue ready to go.

It was perfectly timed and perfectly executed. Christen Goff, singer Normani, Brittany Mahomes, Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love and Claire Kittle all made the trip to Florida for the photo shoot.

After the official announcement from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, each of them fired off their own content from the shoot, which is typically how they handle their business.

Zach was happy to see Mrs. Mahomes back on the cover and made mention of it on Nightcaps. It was content that a slow week needed.

What flew under the radar, and what we didn’t know at the time, was the level of grit that went into this bikini shoot. It did take place in Florida, but not during sunny and mid-80s conditions.

Turns Out ‘Florida Shoot’ Doesn’t Always Mean 85 And Sunny

As a behind-the-scenes look from Brittany shows, it was cold. This was anything but a walk in the park. We're talking cold enough for the crew to wear heavy jackets.

The kind of cold that requires the ladies to cover up between takes so they didn’t freeze their asses off. There had to be a moment or two when they questioned what they were doing out there in bikinis.

You have to hand it to the NFL WAGs here. You would never know that it was so cold from the finished product.

These ladies powered through and made it look like a bikini shoot in the middle of summer. That is how you represent the NFL.

There's no postponing it for a warmer day or moving the shoot to another location. This is when the photo shoot is scheduled.

It's time to put your game face on, grab the bikinis, and get to work. That's what they did, and the results speak for themselves. These are the faces and bikinis of courage and determination.