SI Swimsuit Rolls Out Super Bowl Week NFL WAG Content

It's been, for the most part, a very quiet Super Bowl week. Whether that's the nature of the events now or the host city/area of San Francisco being a less than ideal place to host them, it's been slow.

Not even the hard work of Kay Adams has been enough to hype up the week leading up to the Super Bowl. She's only one person and can’t be expected to carry the entire week.

While not at the site of the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and the models can be counted on to drop some sort of content this week.

Last year, Christen Goff was in on the action for some SI Swimsuit Super Bowl week content. She's back again this year as one of the NFL WAGs who landed a cover on the February 2026 digital issue.

SI Swimsuit Stepped In When Super Bowl Week Needed a Boost

After teasing their own Super Bowl was on the way, SI Swimsuit rolled out "The New Era of NFL WAGs" on Thursday morning. They selected six WAGs from around the league for the digital issue, some who have posed for the magazine before and some new faces.

Mrs. Goff was joined by DK Metcalf's fiancée, singer Normani, Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder, Jordan Love's wife Ronika Love and George Kittle's wife Claire Kittle.

The photo shoot for this "new era" took place on Captiva Island in Florida. And if the point was to showcase that NFL WAGs are hot and look great in bikinis, then mission accomplished.

I think that's something most of us have known for a while now, but nobody's going to complain about a Super Bowl week reminder of that fact.

Especially not during a slow week like this one. Content like this is exactly the kind to get people talking about football and help get those wheels turning with entertainment towards kickoff.

It's no Super Bowl party like the ones they used to throw, but it's content when content is needed.

We're still a few days away from the Super Bowl, but the WAGs are here hard at work while their men are already enjoying their offseason.