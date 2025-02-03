Christen Goff Kicks Off Super Bowl Week With Stunning SI Swimsuit Content

It feels like just yesterday Christen Harper, then girlfriend of Jared Goff, was throwing her bikini into the ring as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue hopeful.

That was October 2020. Harper was a bikini model with big dreams and a boyfriend who was just months away from being traded to the lowly Detroit Lions. Even though Goff had played in a Super Bowl, he wasn't a big enough name at that time for him to get Harper into SI.

She had to earn it. Christen had to make it happen one bikini shoot, one bikini day of work at a time. She had to be the first bikini model into work and the last one to leave.

And then the call came in 2021. Harper was in.

Now here we are all these years later preparing for the Super Bowl and Christen Goff is now a four-year Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue veteran and leading off SI's swimsuit Super Bowl coverage.

"So excited to be back!!" Christen wrote on Instagram this morning.

You're damn right you are. This is the confirmation a bikini model needs to see/hear to know she hasn't lost a step. SI editors give you the call that you're going to Jamaica and it confirms that you haven't been sitting on your ass all winter sucking down chicken wings and draft beers like a slob.

Is this the year Christen Goff makes the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover?

"From Swim Search, to Rookie Of The Year, to SI Swimsuit model, @christengoff returns for the 2025 issue," SI's Instagram announced Monday.

I have been screaming it from the rooftops for years while DEI SI Swimsuit insisted on full woke covers of its magazines:

FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, PUT A SORTA CURVY, YET STILL TONED WOMAN ON THE COVER WHO WILL GET THE ATTENTION OF MEN LIKE WHEN KATE UPTON WAS ON THE COVERS.

She even looked up to Upton!

Give her the cover.

"Seeing women like Kate Upton in the magazine, it truly changed the way I felt about my own body, about my own self," Christen Goff told SI in 2024. "It made me feel beautiful seeing someone with curves, and I felt like I was good enough the way I was. I didn’t need to shrink myself down anymore to feel beautiful."

It's time to Make The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Great Again.