Country Music Star's EX-Girlfriend Slams Him With Ruthless Comments

Brianna Chickenfry isn't done talking about Zach Bryan just yet.

The popular country singer and podcaster went through a brutally ugly and very public spit after a lengthy relationship.

Chickenfry went viral with allegations of abusive behavior, and claimed she turned down $12 million to sign an NDA. Seeing how she didn't take the NDA, she's been free to share her story, and that's exactly what she's been doing.

Bryan has remained silent on the split.

Brianna Chickenfy slams Zach Bryan as a hater.

Now, Chickenfry is further pulling back the curtain on her failed relationship, and is calling her ex-boyfriend her "biggest hater."

"I was really with someone who was my biggest hater, and I was their biggest fan. So I want it to be reciprocated. I just want a normal person that can laugh with me, and someone that understands my life, but isn’t in the same realm," Chickenfry said during an interview with Elite Daily, according to Whiskey Riff.

Chickenfry previously hinted she might also start dating women, and it sounds like that's a serious possibility.

"There were actually some kind of famous women reaching out to me, and I was like, ‘What? I didn’t even know you were gay.’ I feel like I’m late to the game, and it’s really intimidating. I’m 25, I’m going to go on my first date with a girl? Everyone in New York is a lesbian, so they’ve been doing it forever," the popular podcaster continued in the interview.

At some point, you have to wonder how much longer Chickenfry plans on continuing to talk about her failed relationship with Zach Bryan.

They broke up in October 2024. That was months ago. That was before President Donald Trump won the election.

She's clearly very hurt by what happened, but at what point is enough finally enough? When can everyone move on?

I'm not a relationship expert, but the best way to get over one is to get onto the next one. Or, at least take a very nice vacation. Do something. Airing dirty laundry forever isn't a winning strategy. Entertaining? Sure. Smart? Probably not. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.