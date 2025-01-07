Country Music Star's Ex-Girlfriend Burns Up The Internet With Spicy Outfit: PHOTOS

Brianna Chickenfry might be on a revenge tour after her split from Zach Bryan.

The popular podcaster and the country music superstar went through a *VERY* ugly split that included claims of alleged abuse, being offered millions of dollars to sign an NDA, Bryan getting livid with her singing a Morgan Wallen song, and she claimed he got upset with her outfit at the Golden Globes in 2024.

Well, it appears Chickenfry is intent on flying as high as she can now that she's single, and that included putting on a show at the Golden Globes.

Brianna Chickenfry goes viral with Golden Globes outfit.

Chickenfry set the web on fire this past Sunday when she showed up to the Golden Globes wearing an outfit the internet definitely noticed.

It also went mega-viral on Instagram. It's hard to believe she wasn't purposely attempting to move the needle after Bryan allegedly didn't like her previous outfit (you can see the 2024 outfit here).

I might not be an expert in many things, but I do know a couple of things about when someone goes on a revenge tour.

That's absolutely what's happening here. Zach Bryan is making new music….and Chickenfry is putting social media on notice.

People were also quick to notice her Instagram post of the outfit. Below are some of the top comments:

Zach Bryan leads the league in fumbles

BEAUTIFULLL

wow

You look like you’re glowing!!!

Crushing

"you can’t even get in" slay Bri slay

STUNNING

no one to get mad at your post now girl! you look stunning!!

Round of applause for the dress

As the saying goes, Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. We might be watching that play out in realtime.

Props to Chickenfry for roaring back after the ugly split. It should be interesting to see what she does next. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.