Breast Implants To The Rescue: Woman's Bolt-Ons Credited With Saving Her Life During Knife Attack

A woman in China has breast implants to thank with saving her life after she was stabbed.

Toss another one in the pros column for breast implants. Sure they can increase your cup size, maybe boost confidence, and turn your boobs from distant cousins into twins.

They can also save your life, and I'm not talking about serving as some built-in airbags in a car accident either. We've seen bolt-ons deflect bullets before, and now we have a story of a woman surviving a knife attack thanks to her breast implants.

The incident took place back in May at The MixC Shopping Mall in Hangzhou, China. A 30-year-old woman was attacked by a man with a knife as she got into her car, reports SCMP.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

She said that he forced his way into the front seat of her car, threatening her with a knife as he did. He then demanded that she leave the shopping center and take him to a neighboring county.

The man demanded that she borrow money from friends after finding out that she didn’t have much in her bank account.

The victim was able to send a message to her boyfriend while the man was distracted. He tracked her phone location and contacted the police.

Breast implants saved a woman's life after a man stabbed her more than 20 times

When local police arrived at the scene, the man stabbed her 22 times in the chest. He then stabbed himself. He died from his injuries.

The woman, however, did not die from her injuries and doctors credit her breast implants for blocking a potentially fatal stab wound.

"We counted over 20 stab wounds. Fortunately, I had undergone breast augmentation surgery in the past, and the implant blocked what could have been a fatal blow. Only one stab wound reached my lung," she said.

She's since been discharged from the hospital, and is obviously very lucky to still be with us. Despite the incident, she doesn't think the mall where she was attacked is dangerous.

"I have lived in Hangzhou for a long time and have been to MixC mall many times. I always felt very safe there and never sensed any danger," she told Lichi News.

"It just feels like I was unlucky to have encountered the suspect. Now that he is dead and the case is closed, there are many things that cannot be undone."

In the end, luck and her breast implants were on her side.