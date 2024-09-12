Kristin Cavallari On Breast Implants 'Doing My Boobs Is One Of The Best Things I've Done'

Kristin Cavallari isn't in the NFL anymore. She's not even with her former NFL husband, but that doesn't mean she isn't here to provide in-season content between games.

She's 37 now and has been in the public eye since she was a teenager.

She knows how to command an offense, and she knows how to grab some attention when the internet is buzzing and looking for things to talk about before kickoff.

Week One, Cavallari was out talking about the best sex she's ever had. Spoiler alert, she didn't hand that award out to her ex-husband Jay Cutler. The best sex she's currently enjoying with her 24-year-old influencer boyfriend, Mark Estes. Good for her.

She didn't want to let Week Two come and go without dropping out some headline worthy content. Again, she's a professional, so she got in some hot boob job talk on Instagram with her followers.

The topic of Botox came up and Cavallari jumped right in with an opinion that had her followers playing right into her hands. She's not a fan of the cosmetic procedure and her followers took the bait.

"Something you're injecting into your face to freeze your muscles cannot be good for you," she said in Instagram story, reports E News. "I don’t care what anybody says, that’s just common sense. But if you wanna get it, get it."

Kristin Cavallari executed her game plan perfectly

A follower wanted to know what the difference was between Botox and having breast implants. Cavallari admitted a couple of years ago that she had her boobs done after breastfeeding her kids.

Watch her work here. This is as crisp as a Jerry Rice route in his prime. She starts out her response by saying, "This is NOT to defend me getting my boobs done, but I did 8 years ago."

That's a first-step offense coordinators dream about. She then said, "I've taken my health up a notch and have even thought about taking them out. I sometimes wonder if my decision to get them done would be different today. Just is what it is."

Now she's wide open running down the middle of the field. This is a sure touchdown. She got her boobs done, she might have done things differently if she was looking to do them now, but what's done is done. They're here to stay.

"I was completely against plastic surgery before I breast fed all 3 kids and my boobs were disgusting. I'm not a proponent of plastic surgery, but I won’t lie to you, doing my boobs is one of the best things I've done to make myself feel better."

A walk-in touchdown. She was untouched on the play. It started with the first-step, then a crisp route followed and there was nothing anyone was doing to keep her from scoring here.

Kristin Cavallari isn't big on plastic surgery, but having a boob job was the right call for her after breastfeeding her three kids. It makes sense to me.

We had sex and boobs to start the season from the veteran. What are we in for Week Three or does she take an early Bye Week?