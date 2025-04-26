Border Patrol Savagely Trolls Illegal Aliens With Classic Country Song: WATCH

The Border Patrol has social media buzzing after a new video about deporting illegal aliens.

President Donald Trump and his administration have made removing violent criminal illegal aliens from the country a top priority.

The days of having an open border and people who don't belong in America roaming free are coming to an end.

It can't be tolerated, it's a major issue, and it's something President Trump has vowed to take care of. That now includes putting illegal aliens on notice with a classic country song.

Border Patrol trolls illegal aliens with John Denver song

The Border Patrol and Homeland Security teamed up for a video going mega-viral about deporting illegal aliens, and it's absolute cinema.

The video features a montage of government officials telling illegals they have to go, and it's set to John Denver's legendary country song, "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

Give it a watch below.

Epic. Absolutely epic. We're living in a wild timeline when the Border Patrol and DHS are pumping out videos to arguably the greatest country song ever recorded.

People on X also seemed to love it.

For all the young readers at OutKick who might not be familiar with John Denver, I can confidently say he was an all-time talent.

"Take Me Home, Country Roads" is an automatic song on the playlist once the light beers start flowing. It's Americana at its finest.

The time he sang it with Johnny Cash is one of my favorite videos on YouTube.

What do you think of the video shared by Border Patrol and DHS?