Bonnie Blue's Record Setting Video Showing Her Sleeping With More Than 1,000 Men Has Been Removed By OnlyFans

Heading into the quest to break the world record for sleeping with men in one day, Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips had some obstacles to overcome. Both wanted to go for more than 1,000 and blow the record out of the water.

It was only a matter of which of them was going to attempt the feat first and if they had put in enough work leading up to such an event to pull it off. Bonnie Blue crossed the finish line first with a claim of setting a new record by sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

The next step for the content creator was to first make sure the world knew that she had broken the record and that it was her idea in the first place. Then it was off to cash in on what history books will say was the first of its kind.

The 25-year-old tossed the historical footage up on her OnlyFans only to have it removed by the subscription-based platform. Does the platform not respect the significance of what Blue was able to accomplish here?

How can it remove such a piece of content? Well, according to the platform, the video violates its rules. A spokesman told the Daily Mail, "OnlyFans is a platform designed for creators who have completed our comprehensive onboarding process and choose to monetize their content."

Bonnie Blue

So far so good. Bonnie Blue is a creator who must have completed their onboarding process as she is said to be monetizing her content. So where's the issue? Well, let's see what else the spokesman had to say.

"To keep our community safe, OnlyFans also verifies the age, identity and consent of all parties featured in explicit content on OnlyFans," they added.

"We do not allow a large number of non-OnlyFans creators to be featured on an account even where release forms have been provided."

Oh, that's what the problem is. They can't verify ages, and you can't have a bunch of non-OnlyFans creators dropping by for a video that's going on their platform.

Conspiracy theorists have come up with their own explanation for why the video isn’t up on Bonnie Blue's page. It doesn’t exist because it never happened.

I like where these people's heads are at. They commented on the "removal" of the content from the platform on social media with their ideas of what the truth actually is.

One of the record-breaking truthers wrote, reports the NY Post, "Did it even happen?"

Another said, "Until I see the video (proof) it. Hasn’t happened."

A third said, "It hasn’t been banned, it just doesn’t exist!"

Why not a conspiracy on top of quests for records and friendly betrayal? This is much more than a straightforward attempt at a world record. This is pure theater.