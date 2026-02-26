Boner Bears Has Its Chocolate Syrup Recalled For Including, Drumroll Please, A Boner Medication Ingredient

FDA says: not so fast on sildenafil laced chocolate syrup.

Simply having the word "boner" in the name of your brand is not good enough to slip boner pill medication into your products unannounced, according to the officials over at the FDA.

Lockout Supplements learned that its Boner Bears Chocolate Syrup contained the ingredient sildenafil, an active ingredient found in the prescription drug Viagra, when it was flagged by the agency.

Despite the brand name, the meds aren't on the label and weren't supposed to be in the product.

The chocolate syrup ended up on the FDA-managed Sexual Enhancement and Energy Product Notifications list, which alerts consumers about hidden ingredients found in a variety of products and supplements.

Lockout Supplements, a Texas-based company, responded to ending up on the list by voluntarily recalling all lots of its Boner Bears Chocolate Syrup.

This Chocolate Syrup Isn’t Supposed To Be Performance-Enhancing

The company warned in its recall announcement, reports WFAA, that there could be side effects from unknowingly taking the boner pill medication. Other than a surprise erection.

Sildenafil, they said, "may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs" and could "lower blood pressure to dangerous levels."

Nobody wants to see anyone enjoying some Boner Bears Chocolate Syrup suffer from one of those side effects. You don’t reach for the chocolate syrup for anything other than a good time.

The same could be said of the sildenafil, but you have to know that you're taking it beforehand.

Again, the boner in the brand name isn’t enough of a warning, according to the officials who aren’t letting boner meds in your honey or your chocolate syrup.

Lockout Supplements' recall includes all lots of the Boner Bear Chocolate Syrup distributed from January 1, 2025, to February 13, 2026.

You're evidently in the clear from accidentally taking any male enhancement with your chocolate syrup if you pick up the product distributed after that date.