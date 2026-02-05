Honey Product Recalled Nationwide Due To An Undeclared Boner Pill Ingredient

Did you just have your honey supplement or are you happy to see me? That could be a common question in some households if they purchased a certain batch of a popular honey product.

That's because, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the honey product has boner pill medication in it. Quite an unexpected surprise if you're using this particular product as it is intended to be used.

The manufacturer of Ashfiat Alharamain Energy Support honey, Akkarco, has voluntarily recalled the product after the FDA informed them that samples of the product contained an undeclared drug, Newsweek reports.

That undeclared ingredient is tadalafil, also known by the brand name Cialis, and used to treat erectile dysfunction. Whoops, how did that get in there?

This Honey Was Apparently Bringing More Than Energy Support

The company doesn’t want to slip anyone else the boner meds and announced that it is "working closely with its partners and platforms to ensure that all affected products are removed from distribution and sale."

Akkarco has identified the affected products in a press release as products with the UPC number 1234561870003, an expiration date of October 2028, and a batch number ENGOT24.

This product has been distributed nationwide both through the company's website and third-party sites like Amazon. The unexpected surprises that may or may not have come with them were not intentional.

The manufacturer said it "is committed to maintaining the trust and confidence of its customers and is implementing enhanced compliance, quality assurance, and supplier verification measures to prevent similar occurrences."

They also "will continue to implement stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future."

They're not in the business of handing out erectile dysfunction medicine for an added pep in your step. This wasn’t supposed to happen. Good thing the FDA was able to catch this mistake.

There are some concerns when it comes to blood pressure of those unknowingly downing tadalafil. There's also the issue of trying to function in your everyday life with ED meds coursing through your veins.