Biohacker 'Live Forever' Guy Bryan Johnson Stuns The Internet With His Boner Data

Biohacker Bryan Johnson has finally gone too far in his game to prove that he's the healthiest human alive.

On Thursday, Johnson, 47, decided it was time to release his erection data compared to the erection data of his 19-year-old son, Talmage. Needless to say, the Internet was stunned by such data being thrown in their faces.

"How do you even measure that data, do you wear some kind of probes or something?" one Twitter observer asked the star of Netflix's "Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever" documentary, which tracks how Johnson plans to live forever.

This is the same guy who allegedly spent $2 million a year to be 18 again and published a YouTube video declaring that he was "DE-AGING" his penis.

His latest move declassifying his boner data has rattled the Internet.

"Damn, all this time I’ve been wearing my fitness tracker on my wrist when I could have strapped it on elsewhere?" another Twitter analyst chimed in.

Is it even possible to track your boner data?

This is something I never thought I'd Google in my life, but I'm a blogger and sometimes you're tasked with figuring out if boner data can be collected.

Guys, it's possible.

Based on my research, a company named AdamHealth sells the "Adam Sensor" which is called "The World's First Erection Health Tracker" that was created to "track, understand, and take control of your erection health."

The cost: $185

This appears to be the app that Johnson used to track his boners.

How does it work?

"The Adam Sensor is a compact device designed for comfortable wear during sleep. It tracks nighttime erections by monitoring changes in penile size throughout the night. As your penis becomes erect, it increases in size. The Adam Sensor detects these size changes," AdamHealth states.

You get a boner, the sensor attached to your dong gets an alert and then the app sends Adam Health gets an alert. What does it do with that boner data? It "provides you insights and trends over time, empowering you to take control of your health."

And why is it important to get a raging boner?

Adam Health says that men out there who can't get a boner "are 70% more likely to face early mortality compared to those without, even after considering other factors."

In other words, boners are a sign of how healthy you are or Johnson wouldn't be bragging about his boner stats.

The Internet is going nuts over Johnson releasing his boner data

As for the crowd wondering if Talmage Johnson, the son, was cool with his dad releasing the boner data, please relax. The son says he's cool with all this.

Talmage also released data from his WHOOP watch that appears to show that this teen has a resting heart rate of 36, which has also stunned the Internet.

What are these biohackers eating?

I recognize broccoli, strawberries, blackberries, apples, oranges, maybe black beans and maybe a piece of chicken.

Internet observers believe you're also looking at oatmeal and "nutty pudding," whatever that is.

Start living like a biohacker!