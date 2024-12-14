'Blue Bloods' Airs Final Episode As CBS Chooses To Go Woke

One of the best television shows has officially ended, as CBS has forced the cast and crew of the massively popular police drama "Blue Bloods," to hand in their badges.

Anyone checking social media this morning will still see "Blue Bloods" trending as fans (and even some of the cast) are still at a loss for words over CBS's shocking decision to cancel their highest rated Friday night series.

DID CBS CANCEL BLUE BLOODS BECAUSE OF ITS AMERICAN VALUES?

"I'm handing you the keys, get us out of this," the show's New York Mayor Peter Chase, played by Dylan Walsh told NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by the great Tom Selleck.

Unfortunately, fiction couldn't become reality as the cast vocally expressed their disagreement with CBS about ending the hit show.

The most frustrating part is that the network hasn't given an adequate reason for canceling it, citing that it came down to the show's budget costs. However, many fans aren't buying it and believe that it's more likely that CBS went woke and couldn't handle a show that focused on traditional Catholic and moral values and supported the NYPD during the Black Lives Matter movement.

BLUE BLOODS CAST TRIED TO KEEP SHOW ON THE AIR

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Donnie Wahlberg, who has played Detective Danny Regan for all 14 seasons, talked about how difficult the final scene was to film, especially since the show's major premise revolves around the importance of family, something that Wahlberg says the crew became throughout the years.

"I think one thing that I think about from time to time is, when we finished filming the scene, the entire crew came into the Reagan house. And we're all standing around. There were a couple of hundred people standing there. And it was quiet for a minute," the 55-year-old former New Kids On The Block member began.

"I think there was a long pause after they said ‘cut.’ And I think we all stood there or sat there kind of hoping that either, A, someone would say, ‘Hey, it’s all just a joke. We're going to keep filming more episodes.' Or B, everyone was hesitant because we knew once somebody started talking, we'd all become emotional."

WHY RUIN SOMETHING THAT IS STILL DOING WELL?

Multiple times, Wahlberg stressed how many of the cast were trying to do anything they could to keep the show on the air.

"Like, we tried to keep the show going. We tried to help the show carry on, and we couldn't. We couldn't do it. You know, we did everything we could, everything in our power, to have the show carry on," Wahlberg continued.

For years now, Blue Bloods has been a top-rated program on Friday nights for its 10pm ET time slot. You'd think that CBS would be ecstatic that they still had a major hit of a series going strong.

Instead, the network will be airing another crime program that's on their network, S.W.A.T..That's made some in the audience even more convinced that CBS pulled Blue Bloods because of its non-woke message in many of its episodes.

For any of my fellow Blue Bloods fans out there, I'll leave you with these words from Tom Selleck, who shared what he told the rest of the cast and crew, keeping with the fatherly figure that he portrayed on the show.