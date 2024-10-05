Tom Selleck Rips CBS For Cancelling Popular 'Blue Bloods' Series

NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan is not happy with CBS's decision to cancel the wildly popular ‘Blue Bloods’ series.

Reagan, of course, is played by actor Tom Selleck, who has held the role since the TV drama's inception back in 2010. Since then, the weekly show has been wildly successful and has built a diehard audience that appreciates the extremely well written show that tells the story of the-generational NYPD Reagan family adapting to the struggles and difficulties of being in law enforcement in the modern age. Viewers also enjoyed the fact that the show had an important family element to it, as nearly every episode would end with a family dinner - something that rarely happens these days in society.

"I’m kind of frustrated," the normally reserved Selleck told TV Insider. "During those last eight shows, I haven’t wanted to talk about an ending for Blue Bloods but about it still being wildly successful."

DID CBS CANCEL BLUE BLOODS BECAUSE OF MONEY OR WOKENESS?

Earlier this year, the network shocked viewers as well as the actors when it announced that it would not be renewing the hit TV series for another year. Instead, Blue Bloods has aired part 1 of its final season with the second half finale coming in the new year. According to ScreenRant, it's believed that CBS ultimately cut the series due to financial reasons, despite the cast and crew agreeing to a 25% pay cut ahead of the current Season 14.

Others, however, like conservative radio host Mark Levin believe that CBS didn't want to portray law enforcement or traditional American family values in a positive light. The thousands of viewers who signed a petition to keep the show running would agree that something seems off about why the show will be stopped.





"My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go. So how do I feel? It’s going to take a long time to sort all of this out." "I remember after the weekend [of the final episode’s shoot], I said, ‘I’ve got to get to bed early tonight because I have to do my dialogue for Monday.’ Well, there was no Monday. It’s just going to take a while," the Magnum, P.I. star continued.

CBS SHOCKED BOTH THE BLUE BROTHRS CAST AND FANS

"In a Top 100 Shows of 2023-2024 (in total viewers, we were number 9 out of 100), if you discount the three football shows, we’re #6 ! I’m not going to turn into a bitter old guy saying, ‘Get off my lawn!’ I don’t believe in holding grudges, but if you were to say to the television network, ‘Here’s a show you can program in the worst time slot you got, and it is going to guarantee you winning Friday night for the next 15 years,’ it would be almost impossible to believe," Selleck said. Blue Bloods used to air on Friday nights before moving to Saturdays - normally the place where TV filler and shows go to die.

This is why we can't have nice things.

God only knows that regular network television these days is the absolute worst as more and more shows head straight to streaming. So for CBS to cancel the one good thing about their weekly programming lineup is an insane move.

Fortunately, fans will have the opportunity to say their farewell to the cast as Part 2 of the season airs October 18th and will have eight epiosdes.



