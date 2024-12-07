Tom Selleck Wants To Go From Blue Bloods To Yellowstone

When the hit CBS police drama Blue Bloods wraps up after an incredible 15-year run, actor Tom Selleck says he wants to trade in the police cruiser for a horse.

In a new interview with Parade, the iconic actor spoke about what's next after Commissioner Frank Reagan and the rest of his NYPD family will be moving on after CBS's unexpected series finale on December 13th.

"I don’t know where my next job will take me. People ask, ‘What do you want to do next?’ I’m not sure. I don’t want to do Frank Reagan II," Selleck told the media outlet while also hinting that he would love to (and even MAY ALREADY BE) work with Taylor Sheridan of Yellowstone fame and get back into westerns.

"I’m open to suggestions because I love Frank Reagan, but nobody’s really asked. I don’t see him retiring and going off somewhere," Selleck continued, while also revealing that there has been no official talk of a Blue Bloods spinoff series.

"A good Western’s always on my list," he continued. "I miss that; I want to sit on a horse again." Selleck says that what really jumpstarted his excitement to do more westerners was his long time friend Sam Hunt being a part of Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel 1883.

"Sam was great in [1883], Sam’s always great. We go way, way back. I love him dearly. I’d love to work with Sam." Coincidentally, it just so happens that Sheridan's other follow-up to that series, 1923, is set to have its season two premiere in February.

BLUE BLOODS WAS NUMBER 1 FOR YEARS ON CBS

Blue Bloods fans were absolutely shocked when CBS announced earlier this year that this would be the final season. Even the cast was caught off-guard, with Selleck and others questioning the network's decision being that it was consistently No. 1 on Saturday nights. Officially, the network says that they pulled the show due to high production costs. That reasoning still doesn't sit well with not only the cast but many supporters of the show, who feel that CBS has gone woke and had an issue with the traditional family values and pro-police narratives on the show.

During the 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the country, Blue Bloods made headlines after "controversially" supporting the police on the show rather than caving into the political climate like many other media outlets and shows did. Some believe that CBS still hasn't gotten over being shown up by the show's creators, as there's no shortage of those who continue to disrespect and despise law enforcement here in the United States.

The good news is that Blue Bloods is literally going out on top. And for those that enjoyed Tom Selleck's fatherly figure portrayal in the show, they may soon get a version of that again.

Only this time, could it be him wearing a cowboy hat?

