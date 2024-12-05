'Yellowstone' Prequel Gets Massive Update Ahead Of Return

"1923" fans finally have a premiere date for season two.

Season one of the "Yellowstone" prequel with Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford was an immediate hit after premiering in December 2022.

The series focuses on the rise of the Duttons to power in Montana. There's also several theories in the show about where Spencer Dutton is in the family tree.

Some think he might be John Dutton's grandfather, but that remains unproven. What we do know is that Spencer is the focus moving forward, and we know now when new "1923" episodes will arrive.

*READ THE ALLEGED LEAKED "YELLOWSTONE" ENDING HERE.*

"1923" returns in 2025.

The show's official Instagram page released a video Thursday announcing that the show will return February 23rd on Paramount+ for the season two premiere.

That's about two and a half months away. It also means there will be nearly two years to the day between season one ending on February 26, 2023 and season two starting.

That's a very long wait, but let's hope it's worth it. You can watch the short promo below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Looks pretty solid, right? Not only is the return date now known for the hit series, but Paramount+ also released several photos from season two.

You can check all those out below.

Season one of "1923" was outstanding, and I fully expect season two to be every bit as good. It's an insanely gritty and dark series set in a time and place most Americans can't comprehend. Life in Montana in the 1920s was brutal.

The show does an outstanding job of shining a light on the harsh realities of being a rancher back then. It was brutal. There's no way to sugarcoat it, and the show doesn't attempt to.

Buckle up for a fun time, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.