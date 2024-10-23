Blonde Longhorns Fan Who Went Viral During Georgia-Texas Game Has Been Tracked Down By The Internet

Last weekend's Georgia and Texas game in Austin had it all. There was a No. 1 team losing at home. There was a controversial call. There was trash being thrown on the field in protest and there was an unprecedented overturned call.

Everything you love about college football and more. It was complete chaos. The kind of moments that social media eats up.

There was also a viral Longhorns fan who was turned into a meme and some excellent camerawork during the chaotic upset that turned another Longhorns fan into a viral star.

A blonde caught a cameraman's eye during the 30-15 upset win by the Bulldogs, and she racked up almost 14 million views and tens of thousands of likes on Twitter.

The internet got to work on identifying her and a few days after the Longhorns loss, they had tracked her down. The Daily Mail reported that she is University of Arkansas student and Texas native Kiera Mayer.

The blonde viral Longhorns fan isn't sweating last weekend's loss

The Bulldogs aren't the only ones that went home with a win on Saturday. The fan who was turned into a meme seems to be enjoying the attention the game has brought his way and so does Keira.

She's been sharing more pictures from the game on social media as she undoubtedly welcomes a few new followers. All in all, it's been a decent several days for going viral at a football game.

The same can't be said for Texas. Their viral trash throwing moment might have helped overturn a bad call on the field, but it didn’t end up helping them win, and it cost them $250,000 in the form of a fine handed down by the SEC.

Sure, Texas shelled out a ton of cash and, yes, they slipped to No. 5 in the Top 25 rankings, but they still have a couple of home games left on the schedule.

Win or lose, there are more opportunities to make viral stars out of Longhorns fans.