Steelers Fan With Pro-Trump Sign Has Been Identified As A 'Cold Beer & Liberal Tears' Drinking Instagram Model

The woman who stole the show during Sunday night's Jets and Steelers game in Pittsburgh has been identified. The apparent Steelers fan is a "Cold Beer & Liberal Tears" drinking Instagram model who has a MAGA tattoo on her face.

First let's take a look at the action from the game. While Aaron Rodgers and the Jets struggled through another loss, their fifth of the season, at the hands of Russell Wilson and the Steelers, a woman in a skimpy outfit was seen running across the field holding a sign.

The sign was a pro-Trump sign that read in all caps, "Trump Secure Border, Kamala Open Border, 2024." Her jog across the field at Acrisure Stadium, which it turns out started in one of the end zones, ended around the 40-yard line where she was stopped by security and escorted off the field.

The woman running onto the field during the game, as you would expect, went viral.

I don’t know about you, but no matter who you're supporting, I prefer this sort of delivery of a political message over the ones that are flooding my TV during commercials.

Whether I agree with the message or not, I'm at least going to take a moment to listen or read it. I can't say the same for other political messages. Well done from that standpoint.

The Instagram model who ran on the field during the Jets-Steelers game has been identified

Now, whenever something of this nature takes place at a sporting event, whether it's intentional or not, the work begins by folks on the internet to try and identify those involved. This moment was no different.

It didn’t take too long for that to happen. She had apparently talked to someone in the stands prior to running onto the field and revealed to him that her name is Claudia Rose.

Rose isn't just an Instagram model running around on football fields with pro-Trump signs. She's all in for the former president after she recently got "MAGA" tattooed on her face before voting.

Feel free to disagree with her message all you want. That's the beauty of the country we live in. But let's not go completely insane here and pretend that her methods of delivering her message weren't effective.

This was a moment made for the internet. Well done Claudia Rose. This was a much more entertaining way to deliver a message about the race for the White House.