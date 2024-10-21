Woman In Skimpy Outfit Rushes Field During Jets/Steelers Game With Pro-Trump Sign

A woman stole the show Sunday night during the Steelers/Jets game.

All eyes were on Pittsburgh as the Steelers and Jets battled it out at Acrisure Stadium with Donald Trump in attendance.

The vibes were strong as the former President and current Republican nominee for POTUS being at the stadium led to a thunderous "USA! USA! USA!" chant from the packed stadium.

However, that wasn't the only moment that went viral.

Enter a woman who rushed the field.

Woman with pro-Donald Trump sign rushes field during Steelers/Jets game.

A woman wearing a pretty bold top somehow managed to get on the field during the action, and she wasn't empty-handed.

She was carrying a sign that stated, "Trump secure border. Kamala open border."

What a time to be alive. You can watch the moment it all unfolded in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Imagine showing this video to someone 12 years ago and trying to explain it to them. I'm not sure anyone would have believed you.

Russell Wilson on the Steelers, Aaron Rodgers on the Jets, former President and current nominee Donald Trump in the stands after a day of working at McDonald's and a woman in a skimpy top rushing the field with a sign about immigration.

I don't care what your politics are. Funny is funny, and the entire sentence above would have probably gotten you institutionalized if you said it in 2012.

Are you not entertained?

Election Day is November 5th, and I'm sure we'll see plenty more wild moments before it gets here. Remember, it's important to have fun with it! Enjoy the ride! Let me know what you think of this woman's stunt at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.