Crowds At Jets, Steelers Break Into 'USA' Chats As Donald Trump In Attendance

Sunday night's special guest, former president Donald Trump, energized the fans at Acrisure Stadium, in attendance for SNF's primetime matchup between the Steelers and Jets.

And you can't deny that Trump's momentum in Pennsylvania is looking good ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election.

When he's not working the fry cooker at McDonald's, Trump's connecting with sports fans, getting the crowds going like a real man of the people.

Listen to these NFL fans go crazy for 45.

U-S-A! U-S-A!

WATCH:

As expected, the NBC coverage completely overlooked the game's biggest draw.

Sure, Russell Wilson and Davante Adams' first games wearing new uniforms made this primetime game a splash. But when you have the most talked-about figure in America, you have to at least acknowledge his appearance.

At the Alabama and Georgia face-off in September, Trump made the crowds go wild, building up his clout in Georgia. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris keeps dodging appearances at sporting events, knowing she'd get chewed up and spit out like a mouthguard.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers must've been sweating bullets knowing RFK, Jr.'s pick for president was in attendance.

