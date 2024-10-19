Pass Interference Call During Texas Vs. Georgia Game Has College Football Fans Confused, Students Throw Trash

Texas fans lost their collective minds during the third quarter of its matchup against Georgia on Saturday night, which turned out to be all for nothing thanks to a very weird call from the officials.

The game had gone sideways for the Longhorns in the first half, which saw Steve Sarkisian turn to Arch Manning for a period of time when Quinn Ewers was not playing at his best.

It was the third quarter when everything turned upside down, and I still have no idea how we reached the point. On a pass from Carson Beck, a Texas defender looked as though he had intercepted the ball and made his way into Georgia territory. But, there was a pass interference called that gave the ball back to the Bulldogs.

Well, at least we thought.

In one of the craziest incidents we will see this season, Texas students started littering the field with water and beer bottles from their section in the stadium. At that point, Steve Sarkisian had already lost his mind regarding the penalty and was begging the students to stop throwing objects onto the field.

Then, during this time period, officials gathered to discuss the previous pass interference call, which cannot be reviewed by the booth, and can only be overturned by the officials on the field. So, during the halt in play due to Texas students, somehow the officiating crew decided that they had made the wrong call, and reversed their decision on pass interference, which gave the ball back to Texas.

Yes, I know this is confusing, so imagine how Kirby Smart was feeling as he was watching this transpire on the field.

The officials had enough time during the delay in action to get together and discuss the penalty that was called on the field, which is even crazier than you think about it. They actually took the time to discuss the call, while Texas students were littering the field with trash.

Just a few plays later, Quinn Ewers threw a touchdown pass to get the Longhorns back into the game. But then, it was Georgia that connected on a big play to get the Bulldogs back into scoring territory.

This sequence will be talked about for a very long time, and rightfully so.