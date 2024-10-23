Viral Texas Fan Plans To Use His Meme Fame For Good

Every college football season we get a few lucky (alright, sometimes not so lucky) fans who are caught on broadcast cameras and begin making the rounds as the Internet's new favorite meme. However, I'm always curious to hear how they're handling their newfound fame, and in the case of Texas Longhorns fan Grant Walther, we do know, and it turns out he's handling it pretty damn well.

Walther was caught on camera as the Longhorns were dropping last weekend's game against the Georgia Bulldogs and promptly memed into oblivion.

Some compared his interesting hairdo to Butt-Head of Beavis And Butt-Head fame and country music legend Conway Twitty. Personally, I saw Heat Miser from the Rankin/Bass Christmas classic, The Year Without A Santa Claus.

It wasn't long before Walther found out he was the new meme du jour, and in fact, he found out while still at the game.

"I love the idea of turning this into some sort of charity opportunity…giving has always been a pretty essential part of who I am," Walther told the Daily Mail about his new-found fame. "When you're given an opportunity like this, the best thing you can do is pass that forward to others."

In the interview, Walther talked about having some family members who have battled cancer and saw his newfound fame as an opportunity to raise some money.

"I know Matthew McConaughey was cutting players' hair. Maybe he can cut mine on the field and raise some money for cancer awareness. My grandmother just recently got diagnosed with breast cancer and then beat it," Walther explained "This is the perfect platform for me to advocate for the things I care most about."

Good for Grant. Usually, we see sudden notoriety like this spiral out of control in a hurry, but clearly, Walther is a smart dude who wants to use it for good.

Awesome stuff, and hopefully he gets the chance to have Matthew McConaughey shave that do of his for a good cause.