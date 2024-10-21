Texas Fan With Incredible Appearance Captivates The Internet

Ladies and gentlemen, we might have found the most interesting man on the internet.

While Texas got kicked in the teeth Saturday night in Austin by the Georgia Bulldogs, a hero rose from the ashes to take social media by storm.

A hero with a unique look that has people talking. How does one describe it? It's a blend of Conway Twitty and a football helmet guardian cap.

No, that's not an exaggeration. That's real. Check out this beast of a Texas fan below, and try to tell me he's not insanely badass.

Texas fan captivates the internet.

Honestly, one of the coolest things I've ever seen pop up on a game broadcast. Insanely cool. The aura is off the charts. I don't even have to ask.

I know this dude is a riot at parties, and the reactions online are awesome. Check out some below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I can't even tell you all how badly I want to drink a beer with this guy. He might not be the hero we deserve, but he's definitely the one we need.

Do you have any idea how much confidence you must need to have in order to walk around with that kind of lettuce on your head?

Again, this man has aura that can't even be calculated. It's off the charts. What an absolute bro. The king Chad in a stadium of 100,000+ people.

Also, good luck not seeing it after taking a look at the tweet below. It's 100% accurate.

Someone find this young man and buy him a beer. He's earned it, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.