Blake Lively Viciously Attacked For 2014 Pregnancy Comment

The scumbags who are trying to cancel Blake Lively are at it again and this time they have dug up a 2014 red carpet interview as proof that the actress is evil and they must end her career.

Lively finds herself embroiled in a battle for her Hollywood survival against the forces of TikTok where women are PISSED at the 36-year-old for how she's handled the promotion of the domestic violence movie "It Ends With Us."

TikTok truthers believe that Lively has been flippant with her behavior while promoting the movie. They say she is smiling too much. Wearing too many floral dresses to promote the movie and she hasn't sent out the signal that domestic violence is serious business.

What's the latest drama? Blake Lively joked on a red carpet in 2014 that pregnancy cravings are a "lie."

One of these pissed off scumbags threw the 2014 pregnancy cravings video on TikTok where women are eating it up like a bowl of ice cream covered in sweet pickles.

This video of Lively joking about not having cravings has now been viewed more than 8.6 million times and over 600,000 likes as her haters tee off on a decade-old interview.

"You can't fall for that stuff!" Lively told the red carpet guy from EXTRA before telling him that women needing their feed rubbed while pregnant is a "lie." She also joked that the guy is a "sucker."

"It's the perfect way to get what you want. You want chocolate ice cream at midnight? You have a craving!" she continued.

And now, in 2024, with women already PISSED at her movie promotion, it's a full-on assault of Lively for her past comments even though Lively noted that she was "teasing" the reporter.

Let's go to the tape:

Over in the TikTok comments, women found time in their busy day to whine about a comment made 10 years ago.

"Some of us work on our feet 40+ hrs and don't have the luxury of rest throughout an entire pregnancy," one angry woman wrote.

Figuring that men are digging up 2014 interviews for pregnancy advice, one TikTok user came up with this gem.

"Imagine all the women who are genuinely experiencing these things during pregnancy and their husbands are going to just be dismissive now," the lady typed.

Canceling Blake Lively appears to be one of the hardest missions TikTok whiners have ever tackled in their careers

Let's not forget how this week started when Lively was hammered for her "trannies" joke back in 2012 that had the social media losers PISSED off.

Meanwhile, the attacks continue because Lively refuses to bend a knee and beg for forgiveness from people who have turned her new movie into a juggernaut.

Variety reported this week that "It Ends With Us" has grossed $187 million worldwide after being made with a $25 million budget.

Do the math.

Lively's plan of attack is working to perfection.