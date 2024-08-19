Blake Lively Angers Alphabet Mafia For 'Trannies' Comment From 12 Years Ago

Uh oh, here comes the Alphabet Mafia after actress Blake Lively over something she said in 2012.

The big news over the weekend outside of Clay Travis fighting with ESPN super lib Mina Kimes is that the LGBTQIA++xx++ community has come for Lively over the use of "trannies" during a conversation she had in 2012.

Apparently, there's no statute of limitations when it comes to the Alphabet Mafia.

Let's take a look back at what they're mad about.

During an interview with Elle magazine, Lively gave this quote when talking about her hopes for her potential future children and how they will handle fashion.

"I hope to have a few girls one day. If not girls, they'd better be trannies. Because I have some amazing shoes and bags and stories that need to be appreciated," Lively said.

12 years later, the Alphabet Mafia is ready to re-litigate this case.

Lively, who is now 36, has three daughters and a son with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively tells a tranny joke that was positive for the trannies and now it's offensive

Make up your mind, people!

One minute Blake is a HUGE ally to the tranny world like 2017 when she used her platform to support transG troops, the next minute she needs canceled for using "trannies" in a joke about her kids.

One minute Blake is being hailed for kissing Anna Kendrick and the next minute the Alphabet Mafia is furious over a word used 12 years ago.