The Cancellation Of Blake Lively Isn't Going Well

These are tough times for the women who are pissed at Blake Lively and how she's promoting the domestic violence abuse movie "It Ends With Us."

Based on the latest headlines – the movie has now grossed $187 million after being made for $25 million – canceling the 36-year-old Lively for not taking domestic abuse seriously enough, as she's charged, will be a failure.

Women are flocking to this movie even though Lively has promoted it via a bunch of happy floral dresses worn on the red carpet, as seen on her Instagram account. The use of happy dresses and bright colors has infuriated women who thought they were going to get a domestic violence masterpiece aimed at their experiences.

Lively, on the other hand, has viewed this movie as her return to big boy Hollywood cinema after taking a break from acting to have children and build a family. It's her first on-screen role since 2020's "The Rhythm Section."

Her detractors say she's trying to make this movie her "Barbie." Her detractors even went back to a 2012 comment about "trannies" to paint the picture that Blake is a bad person. And she might (is) be a money-grubbing Hollywood elitist.

The ticket sales numbers tell us people don't seem to care.

According to Variety, "Sony reported that nearly half of opening weekend crowds were comprised of infrequent moviegoers, meaning ‘It Ends With Us’ catered to crowds that hadn’t been otherwise compelled to go to their local cinema in some time."

Lively, her woke male feminist co-star Justin Baldoni and Sony have a mission and that's to make money and make as much as they possibly can no matter the mess it leaves in the streets.

Will this be a big enough mess to ruin Blake Lively's career. No chance. She's now the perfect actress for the Internet to hate and love at the same time because she's controversial.

"They took a movie that was supposed to make DV victims feel seen and they turned it into a shitstorm," OutKick's Hayley Caronia said this week on TikTok.

For Lively, it's mission accomplished and a great reminder that Hollywood isn't real life and people need to stop thinking these people are their friends and care about their lives.

I'll say it again: Hollywood wants your money.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com