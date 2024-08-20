Blake Lively Is Close To Being Canceled

I'll admit that I'm not fully up to speed on the inner-workings of Hollywood and the power structure, but I'm beginning to piece together why the Alphabet Mafia and the wokes are mad at Blake Lively.

Monday, I addressed how the Alphabets were FURIOUS with the 36-year-old actress for her use of "trannies" during a 2012 interview. Now I'm learning that there's been an ongoing fight between Lively and her co-star in the movie It Ends With Us, which is the second-biggest movie in the United States right now.

That co-star is male feminist Justin Balboni, who once gave a TED Talk where he challenged guys to do DEEP self-reflection and told the audience that he's done trying to be "man enough."

"I don’t just want to be a good man. I want to be a good human. And I believe the only way that can happen is if men learn to not only embrace the qualities that we were told are feminine in ourselves but to be willing to stand up, to champion and learn from the women who embody them," Baldoni told the TED Talk audience.

Let's pivot back to this movie these two made. Baldoni adapted the movie from the It Ends with Us novel written by Colleen Hoover. The book and movie focus on domestic violence. It's been hailed on TikTok as a game-changer movie. A generational movie on a subject that TikTok has latched onto.

Now that we have the meat and potatoes to this feud, let's get into the accusations:

Lively, her critics (TikTok) say, isn't taking domestic violence seriously enough. They point to an Instagram post where she tells her fans to "grab your friends, wear your floral, head out to see it."

Lively's Instagram account is a cascade of "So f--king tone deaf" messages from people telling Lively to stop wearing floral dresses to promote the movie; this is about "DV" they keep yelling.

"We need a remake without Blake!" one person wrote.

"It’s Justin’s movie, honey. You were just in it," wrote another.

Others are mad at her for allowing an alcohol brand to advertise around the movie.

As for Baldoni, he's alleged to have fat shamed Lively, who gave birth just before filming. He's also alleged to have stuck with a kiss scene in the movie for too long, which, for a #MeToo male feminist seems like grounds for being canceled.

Baldoni reportedly doesn't like that Lively invited her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to the set to do some directing when it was Baldoni's baby.

Add it all up and it makes sense why the Mafia came for Lively over the weekend with the "trannies" thing from 12 years ago.

When are people going to realize that Hollywood is all about separating them from their money?

Hey folks, newsflash, Hollywood has a mission, and it's to make as much money as humanly possible from people like you who enter into an emotional relationship with a book that is turned into a movie with the sole purpose of making money off of you.

Baldoni took on this project because he was going to make money off the subject of domestic violence. It wasn't because he has a huge heart and he's a helluva male feminist. Deep down, he loves money, or he would donate every single penny from the movie to domestic violence shelters. Baldoni isn't running a charity here.

Shame on you if you think Hollywood, and Lively, are holy.

Both exist to MAKE MONEY. M-O-N-E-Y. And you're the mark. As Paul Newman once said so eloquently, "If you're playing a poker game and you look around the table and and can't tell who the sucker is, it's you."

On Instagram, women are FREAKING OUT over Lively promoting skin care products while promoting the movie. They're acting like Lively should be in a bunker crying over domestic violence.

Ladies, Baldoni and Lively just used domestic violence to make money to pay for mansions. If you're not willing to stop giving them money, they're not going to stop attempting to take every last penny from your bank account.

It's up to you.

Tell me I'm wrong: joekinsey@gmail.com